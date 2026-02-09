Do Sports Still Bring People Together?

“Like no other human activity, sport is about bringing people together in the spirit of friendship and respect,” said Thomas Bach, former president of the International Olympic Committee. “Sport always builds bridges; it never erects walls.” But little friendship and even less respect was on display during the major sporting events this weekend.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance was booed when he appeared on the big screen during the opening of the Winter Olympics in Milan on Friday. The same day, a new YouGov poll by the British government was published that indicates a sharp decline in the number of people abroad who consider the U.S. to be a friend or ally:

TRUMPET

Resentment toward the U.S. had already caused controversy before the Olympics even began, since the U.S. government sent Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to support U.S. diplomatic security during the games. Europeans generally consume the output and bias of the U.S. mainstream media, so they mostly think of ice agents as a modern version of Hitler’s Gestapo.

It wasn’t just foreign countries expressing contempt for America. Hunter Hess, an American freestyle skier, said it was a “little hard” to represent his country and remarked, “Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.” President Trump hit back at the veiled criticism, calling Hess “a real loser.”

The halftime performance of the American football Super Bowl game in San Francisco also showcased America’s divisions. The rapper Bad Bunny—known for promoting party culture, sensuality, homosexuality and politics and emphasizing Puerto Rican, Cuban and Latino culture—performed almost entirely in Spanish. Surrounded by people waving flags from other nations in North America and South America, he held a football prop with the words “Together, we are America,” as the stadium screen displayed the message “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

Reminiscent of pro-illegal immigration protesters waving Mexican flags, this moment implied that ice agents who deport foreign drug dealers, assaulters, rapists and other criminals have the power of hate, but those who support illegal immigration have the power of love.

Major sporting events like the Olympics have courted controversy for decades. Yet they usually maintain at least a mask of unity. This year, the mask is slipping. Even in Italy, the political divide is mostly about American culture wars.

“National unity is now returning to America,” President Trump claimed during his inauguration. “Our power will stop all wars and bring a new spirit of unity to a world that has been angry, violent and totally unpredictable.”

Just over a year later, the divisions are more obvious than ever. These are deep divisions that cannot be easily healed. Time is running out for the nation to turn to God for help.