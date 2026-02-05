Could the Epstein Files Bring Down Starmer?

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is fighting for his political survival today after yet another batch of files related to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein were released by the U.S. Department of Justice over the weekend.

The files contained yet more damning material for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was forced to accelerate his departure from London this week. But the headache for Prime Minister Starmer revolves around Lord Mandelson.

Peter Mandelson was an important member of Tony Blair’s Labour Party, which was in and out of power from 1997 until 2010. Starmer brought him back last year to serve as Britain’s ambassador to the United States.

The Epstein files reveal that Mandelson and his “husband” (he’s homosexual) received money from Epstein. And while in office, Mandelson forwarded secret government information to Epstein, the kind of details a skilled trader could make millions from. He also worked with Epstein to undermine proposed legislation he didn’t like.

“The files suggest that Mandelson was providing this information to Epstein because he wanted the pedophile to help him build a high-paying career after he left office,” the Telegraph wrote. “Epstein duly obliged.”

This has been described as the biggest scandal in British politics since the Profumo Affair brought down Prime Minister Harold Macmillan in 1963.

The spotlight is now on Starmer. Why did he appoint Mandelson as ambassador despite knowing about his relationship with Epstein? Starmer promised to release details of the vetting process, with some parts censored due to “national security.”

But his own Labour Party members rebelled against him. Signaling that they don’t trust their own party leader and prime minister to do the vetting, they insisted that it be done by the Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament instead.

With outrage growing and his own party members not supporting him, pressure is mounting for Starmer to resign. Still, though no recent prime minister has managed to remain in office for long, forcing Starmer out, even under these circumstances, will be difficult.

