Germany and Israel recently conducted their first-ever joint cybermilitary exercises, the German Interior Ministry said on January 30. The “Blue Horizon” drills were designed to help experts from both sides learn to work together, including by developing a common operational language.

This shows Israel’s willingness to share critical insight into its defense capabilities with a country that sought to exterminate all Jews just 80 years ago.

Germany is planning a “Cyber Dome” system that will semiautomatically detect, analyze and respond to cyberattacks.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt watched a demonstration of Israel’s prestigious cybercapabilities in Tel Aviv.

These exercises implement agreements made between the two nations over the past few months to further increase security cooperation. Dobrindt said:

This cooperation creates genuine crisis competence. Germany and Israel stand side by side for strong, secure defense systems and the establishment of a German Cyber Dome.

Cybersecurity is extremely sensitive since a nation’s most advanced weapons systems and platforms can potentially be not just defeated but completely disabled by cyberattacks. The Jews are placing extreme trust in the very nation that once tried to exterminate them.

