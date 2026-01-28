Scenes of a Divided America

Single ladies: Get online, find an ice agent, invite him to dinner, and poison him. That’s the advice from one nurse at Virginia Commonwealth University Health. Not enough to kill him, she adds charitably, but enough to incapacitate him and get him off the street.

Yes, this is just one example from just one dangerous, crazy person, and she is now fired. But many other examples are revealing just how horribly divided Americans are.

Elliot Forhan is running for attorney general of Ohio, and although he is unlikely to win, he has gained prominence, partially for promising to put Donald Trump on trial and get him executed.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner promised to “hunt down” ice agents, for decades if necessary.

agents, for decades if necessary. A Chicago school district placed a teacher on leave for writing “Go ice ” on Facebook.

” on Facebook. At a town hall meeting, a protester shouted at Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and sprayed something from a syringe at her.

Democratic senators are saying they won’t vote for a Department of Homeland Security appropriations bill this week, threatening a partial government shutdown.

One year ago at his inauguration, Donald Trump said, “A tide of change is sweeping the country, sunlight is pouring over the entire world, and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before.” He declared that “the entire nation is rapidly unifying behind our agenda with dramatic increases in support from virtually every element of our society. … National unity is now returning to America, and confidence and pride is soaring like never before.”

Now protests are erupting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, protesters are carrying loaded guns, illegal immigrants remain, and demonstrators in Minneapolis are tailing federal agents, suggesting harming them, and setting up their own unofficial borders by unlawfully stopping vehicles and checking motorists’ IDs (while decrying lawful stopping of vehicles and checking IDs to apprehend criminals). Where is the rapid unification behind the Trump agenda?

In his book America Under Attack, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry writes:

Right now, there is a great focus on whether Donald Trump will return to office. Prophecy shows that he will. The bigger issue is what will happen after Trump regains power. He will stop the blotting out of the name of Israel. But this nation is very far from God! And Jeroboam and everyone else need a powerful warning and a call to repentance.

National division is still here—and growing worse—because Americans’ sins against God are still here and growing worse. Only national repentance can bring unity, but Americans and their leaders still don’t understand that they need to repent, nor what they need to repent of.