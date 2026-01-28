Largest NATO Exercise of 2026 Held Without U.S.

Nato’s biggest military exercise this year, “Steadfast Dart 26,” has been underway since January 15. Participating in it are over 10,000 soldiers, 1,500 tanks, 17 ships and 20 military aircraft from 11 nations all under the command of German Gen. Ingo Gerhartz. Yet the number of personnel from nato’s most powerful member, the U.S., is zero.

This is a major step toward Germany assuming more leadership over Europe, independent of America.

nato was formed by the U.S. with the purpose of “keeping the Russians out, the Americans in and the Germans down,” according to its first secretary general, Lord Ismay. But in this exercise, the U.S. is out, and Germany is up.

“‘Steadfast Dart’ shows how important Germany is as a hub for nato’s defense,” Gerhartz said, adding: “Our nato command in Central Europe is not only conducting this exercise but is also responsible for defending the alliance’s territory from the Atlantic coast to the Baltics.”

This German-led nato exercise empowers Europe at precisely the time of its conflict with the U.S. over Greenland and as the trend surges to stop relying on U.S. power and start building a European military. German-led Europe is starting to view the U.S. not as an integral ally but as a threat.

