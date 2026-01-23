German Finance Minister: Let’s Talk About Nukes

As the relationship between the United States and Europe has grown tense, German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil has hinted that the Europeans should build their own nuclear arsenal, independent from the United States.

“France has offered to make the French nuclear umbrella more effective for European security,” he said in an interview published yesterday in Der Spiegel, adding that Germany should seriously consider the option.

After decades of nuclear pacifism, Germany wants de facto nuclear weapons independence from nato and the United States. Yet the vice chancellor stipulated that Germany still wants to host American nuclear bombs on German soil to “maintain this trans-Atlantic pillar of our security.”

This is an intriguing position to take, especially considering what Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry has warned about for decades, based on Bible prophecy. Two years ago, when French President Emmanuel Macron floated the idea of a U.S.-independent nuclear arsenal, Mr. Flurry wrote:

Like Macron, Germany is actively promoting the construction of a European military. However, it does not want to give the impression that this army is in opposition to nato and the U.S.

That’s almost exactly what Vice Chancellor Klingbeil is trying to do.

In that same article, Mr. Flurry stated, based on Revelation 17:13, “Macron is already willing to share control of France’s nuclear bombs with Germany! These two nations are working together on powerful tanks, airplanes and many other armaments. In some ways, you could say France is already giving its ‘power and strength unto the beast’—a German-led war machine.”

A German-controlled nuclear arsenal would drastically empower Germany’s military and thereby its diplomacy and economy. Watch for Germany to gain beastly power over Europe, independence from the U.S. and a warlike mentality that considers raw power, not international law, valid.