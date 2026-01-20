Uniting States Against America

One year ago today, Donald J. Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States. In his inaugural speech, he triumphantly declared, “The golden age of America begins right now. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world.”

President Trump signed executive orders halting illegal immigration, designating drug cartels as terrorist organizations, and approving oil drilling. He renamed Mount Denali as Mount McKinley and the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. “The United States will once again consider itself a growing nation,” he promised, “one that increases our wealth, expands our territory, builds our cities, raises our expectations, and carries our flag into new and beautiful horizons. And we will pursue our manifest destiny into the stars, launching American astronauts to plant the Stars and Stripes on the planet Mars.”

Yet amid the surge of optimism that overtook large swaths of the nation last year, my father, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry, warned in the March 2025 Trumpet issue, “We must look beyond the surface, and beware the serious mistake of glorifying Donald Trump rather than God.”

The histories in 2 Kings 14:26-28 and Amos 7:7-8 are also prophecies that God would deliver America and the other modern Israelite nations from “bitter affliction,” using a modern-day type of King Jeroboam ii. Yet this resurgence will only be temporary if Americans do not repent and look to God. This has not happened. Looking back at the earthshaking events of January 16-17 this year, you have to wonder if the tide is already turning against America.

On January 16, the 40th anniversary of the death of Herbert W. Armstrong, Germany deployed troops to the Western Hemisphere to deter the U.S. for the first time since the fall of the Third Reich. The very next day, the European Union signed the largest trade deal in human history with the mercosur trade bloc, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

Mr. Armstrong forecast for decades, based on Bible prophecy, that two massive trade blocs would merge for the purpose of waging trade war—and worse—on America.

President Trump is not using this last gasp of American strength to beseech God for help. He is trying to make America great completely on his own power. To him, even religion is secondary to his own power to get things done. When you see how weak, compromised, disingenuous and deceitful American Christianity has become, it’s no wonder, in some ways. But that doesn’t change the fact that God is real and that only repentance toward God can save America!

President Trump continues to try to change America’s trajectory by his own hand. He posted a lengthy Truth Social post on Saturday, threatening to increase tariffs on eight European nations for trying to block his efforts to acquire Greenland. On Sunday, he sent an amazingly blunt letter to the prime minister of Norway, saying, “Considering your country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped eight wars plus, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

This letter to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre highlights a flaw in President Trump’s character.

Greenland is a critical maritime and aerial choke point. God actually discusses such global choke points in the Bible and promised to grant them to the descendants of the ancient Israelite patriarchs Manasseh and Ephraim. You can read Mr. Armstrong’s book The United States and Britain in Prophecy to understand these “gates” and to prove for yourself how the descendants of Manasseh and Ephraim settled in the United States and British Commonwealth, respectively.

It makes sense for a U.S. president to desire control over strategic locations to secure America and ensure world peace, but God controls those choke points. He is the one who gave Britain and America the Panama Canal and all the other maritime, land and air passages that have largely produced our great power and wealth.

This immature, megalomaniacal, vain response is actively pushing Norway and many other nations against America. Many European nations would rather have America defend them than Germany, yet President Trump’s bellicose threats are making them reconsider their foreign policy priorities. Anders Fogh Rasmussen, a former secretary general of nato, said, “Since childhood, I have considered the United States as the natural leader of the free world. I’ve even spoken about the U.S. as the world’s policeman. … Now we see the United States use a language that’s pretty close to the gangsters that they should control in Moscow.”

Such statements are drumming up support for a European military capable of standing up to both Russia and the U.S. in a world where nato no longer exists.

President Trump is not looking to God to secure the United States. He is trying to do it on his own—even, apparently, to the point of lashing out in anger against what he sees as a personal slight.

President Trump’s vanity is a weakness that will cause America problems if he does not repent. Germany has desired to become a military superpower independent of America for generations, but some of Trump’s moves have made it much easier for Germany to lure European nations over to its side.

The Plain Truth magazine warned in May 1962 that “the United States is going to be left out in the cold as two gigantic trade blocs, Europe and Latin America, mesh together and begin calling the shots in world commerce.”

Despite President Trump’s assertion one year ago that “From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world,” the world does not respect America. In fact, the world is uniting against America.

God warns in Amos 7:8-9 that He will not pass by any more. If the American people do not turn to God, then “the high places of Isaac shall be desolate, and the sanctuaries of Israel shall be laid waste.” This means that Herbert Armstrong’s prophecy about Europe and Latin America meshing together against the United States is about to be fulfilled—unless the American people make some immediate changes.