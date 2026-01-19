Trump Appoints Himself Secretary General of the World

Donald Trump sent out invitations to his new Board of Peace over the weekend. It’s about a lot more than Gaza. It creates an alternative to the United Nations Security Council, with President Trump in a position somewhere between secretary general and world king.

Donald Trump personally, not the office of U.S. president, is chairman of the board. With no term limits, Trump could hold that office indefinitely. He can hire and fire other members of the board, decide what other countries can be invited, and veto any proposal he does not like.

Invitations to join have gone out to 60 world leaders from Canada, most European nations, the United Kingdom and the European Commission. They also include Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarussian dictator Alexander Lukashenko. Representatives for nations that accept will serve a three-year term, though they can pay $1 billion for a permanent seat.

President Trump is right that the UN has failed and a fundamentally new approach is needed. As Herbert W. Armstrong wrote April 29, 1945, at the UN’s founding:

I do not see peace being germinated here, but the seeds of the next war! … “Except the Eternal build the house, they labor in vain who build it.” … The United Nations organization will fail. It is doomed before it starts!

President Trump’s new board of peace doesn’t look to God any more than the UN did. Instead it looks to Trump personally. It too is doomed to fail.

Mr. Armstrong’s comments on what he saw while attending the 1945 founding of the United Nations contain a further warning:

“There can be no real peace until we have justice for all. To achieve that, Uncle Sam must stand up as the stern and determined champion of the rights of these helpless smaller peoples.” Yet under the UN, that is impossible. As Mr. Armstrong wrote, success “requires complete harmony between the Big Three. But if America and Britain are to achieve harmony with Russia, it is already apparent it will have to be at the cost of justice in the smaller Baltic and Balkan nations, and Poland.”

A new system could allow America to be that champion for justice, unencumbered by the need to sacrifice justice to compromise with Russia. But is President Trump’s bid for Greenland, to take one recent example, the act of a “stern and determined champion of the rights of … helpless smaller peoples”?

The truth is that President Trump does not know the way to peace. A board built around him, or any other man, is certain to fail. This peace board will prove to be another milestone in mankind finally learning that lesson and ultimately looking to the only sure Prince of Peace.