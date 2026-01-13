‘Europe Needs a Powerful Standing Army’

On Sunday, European Union Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius called for a “powerful, standing European military force” composed of 100,000 troops.

In light of the ongoing carnage wrought by Russia in Ukraine, a unified European army is appealing to many. However, the Bible warns that this force will actually be used against America and Britain.

“Would the United States be militarily stronger if they [had] 50 armies on the state level instead of a single federal army?” Kubilius asked during his speech in Sweden. “If our answer is no … then what are we waiting for?” He later added: “We need to start to invest our money in such a way that we would be able to fight as Europe, not just as [a] collection of 27 national ‘bonsai armies.’”

This call arrives as Europe casts doubt on America’s trustworthiness to protect it against Russia and rising resentment caused by President Trump’s comments on acquiring or even conquering Greenland. Kubilius even said this unified army could replace the American troops stationed in Europe since the end of World War II.

To help make his dream a reality, Kubilius proposed a European Security Council of 10 to 12 key members to decide the most serious defense issues.

A centralized European army stemming from the EU, composed of 10 nations, is what the Trumpet and its predecessor, the Plain Truth, have warned about for decades:

“[I]f 300 million Europeans were united and could speak with one voice, this would excel any might in the world today,” Herbert W. Armstrong wrote in a 1967 Plain Truth article. He added that there was “one thing you can count on. In fact, it is so sure you can bank on it: The cry of a political union in Europe will get louder, and before long we will see the Common Market develop into a United States of Europe.”

A united Europe, a militarized Europe, even a 10-nation “united states of Europe” is becoming more and more a recognized and imminent possibility, as the EU defense commissioner’s comments highlight. This should be a loud wake-up call for America: The Bible states that this supposed ally will actually cause its destruction.