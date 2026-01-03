Venezuela’s Dictator Captured—What Next?

It has to be one of the gutsiest moves by a modern United States president. For months, speculation has been growing that the U.S. could bomb Venezuela or send in ground forces. Instead, President Donald Trump simply kidnapped Venezuela’s dictator, Nicolás Maduro, and flew him to the U.S.

God told the ancient Israelites that if they disobeyed Him, “I will break the pride of your power” (Leviticus 26:19). (Our free book The United States and Britain in Prophecy shows why this applies to modern America.) America has incredible power but lacks the will to use it, leading to humiliation after humiliation.

Yet as we’ve said for years, Bible prophecy indicates that some of those curses would be loosened for a time under Trump’s presidency. (See our free book America Under Attack for more.)

This is what pride in your power looks like: the fastest regime change operation in modern history. One hundred and fifty fighter jets and bombers from 20 different bases cleared a path through Venezuelan air defenses. Special forces flew to Caracas, broke into the presidential palace, and grabbed Maduro and his wife before they could lock themselves in their steel safe room. No U.S. soldiers were killed and only one aircraft was damaged.

To prepare, the U.S. learned every detail about Venezuela’s leader—down to the names of Maduro’s pets. Special forces practiced on a replica of Maduro’s safe house. And none of these details were leaked.

We have said for years that Donald Trump would “restore” and “recover” lost power for the U.S. as the ancient King Jeroboam ii did for Israel (2 Kings 14:23-29).

“We built the Venezuelan oil industry with American talent, drive and skill,” said President Trump. “And the socialist regime stole it from us during those previous administrations and they stole it through force. This constituted one of the largest thefts of American property in the history of our country.” Trump said now America will run Venezuela, and “it’s going to make a lot of money.”

But will it? Does one bold, powerful, successful move guarantee good results?

Will Maduro’s forces stand down? Will America have to send in ground troops? Who will be the next leaders of the country? How will Maduro’s allies in Russia, China and Iran respond?

And what are the long-term implications of capturing a foreign head of state? President Trump correctly stated that Maduro was illegitimate. But almost every nation views its enemy’s leader as illegitimate. How will this affect America’s reputation and power in the world? Will we see more world leaders try to kidnap their opponents?

We don’t know—and that’s the point.

“Right now, there is a great focus on whether Donald Trump will return to office,” wrote Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry ahead of Donald Trump’s reelection. “Prophecy shows that he will. The bigger issue is what will happen after Trump regains power. … President Trump’s return will ‘save America’ briefly. But he will have to hear God’s message and realize that God saved America through him—and that he and this nation must repent, believe and obey. If the American people do not repent and turn back to God during Trump’s second term, then God will allow America to become ‘desolate’ and ‘laid waste.’”

God has reduced some of the curses on America to give the nation an opportunity to repent. But Donald Trump has not done that; he has not sought guidance from God. He is trying to keep America safe on his own efforts—and he’s supremely confident in himself.

We don’t know exactly how these events will play out. We cannot know all the long-term ramifications of America’s actions. But God does. He offers the only secure future for America. God warns that “your strength shall be spent in vain” (Leviticus 26:20). There is great strength there—but America doesn’t benefit from it.

The Bible warns that a revived Holy Roman Empire—a union of 10 European nations, united and guided by the Catholic Church—will be God’s tool for punishing America.

Maduro is at odds with the Catholic Church. Cardinal Baltazar Porras, archbishop emeritus of Caracas, is one of his biggest critics. Maduro has canceled Catholic events to prevent opposition to his regime from spreading. “[Pope] Leo is stirring up pro-Catholic sentiment in Venezuela, while Trump is sanctioning the socialist regime persecuting Venezuela’s Catholic hierarchy,” wrote Andrew Miiller earlier in the year. “These moves may mean regime change.”

In taking out Maduro, President Trump may have dealt a major blow to drug traffickers and enemies of the U.S. in Iran, Russia and elsewhere. But he may also have paved the way for Venezuela to align with this Catholic-dominated Europe—a much more dangerous but unrecognized foe.

Hence the need for God’s guidance. Jeremiah wrote that “it is not in man that walketh to direct his steps” (Jeremiah 10:23). Donald Trump may have restored pride in America’s power. But that’s not enough. Individually and nationally, we need God to direct our steps.

That is the lesson God is teaching the nation, and the world, through Donald Trump. America is experiencing a reprieve and a resurgence. But unless the nation uses that to turn to God, repent, and let God guide its steps, it will go downhill again very quickly. All of President Trump’s impressive, bold moves will simply forge a new road for America’s destruction. The lesson for individuals and nations is the same. As Mr. Flurry writes:

If you acknowledge your sins and turn to God, He will lead you to repentance, forgive you, correct and guide you, protect you spiritually, and even protect you physically from the imminent, catastrophic Tribulation ….

To learn more about what God wants from America, and from you, read Mr. Flurry’s book America Under Attack.