Why Minnesota Kids Aren’t ‘Learing’

Somalia-run companies are robbing U.S. taxpayers of billions of dollars in fake day care and health care centers, footage by an independent journalist published over the weekend seems to show. This is in addition to billions in fraud in Minnesota’s Medicaid system that First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson alleged earlier this month.

YouTuber Nick Shirley visited day care centers that claim millions in government subsidies, yet showed no evidence that they teach any children at all. These include places like the “Quality Learing Center,” which is licensed to teach 99 children and has received $4 million over two years. These “learing centers” often had blacked-out windows or no windows and empty spaces for playgrounds or no playgrounds. You can get a good overview of his footage in yesterday’s Trumpet Daily.

Overall, Shirley uncovered $110 million in questionable payments to Somali-owned businesses in just one day. Autism and adult health care centers show similar signs of fraud. fbi Director Kash Patel said the apparent fraud is “just the tip of a very large iceberg.”

Scandals like this expose failures on many levels:

Immigration: The U.S. has brought in millions of people with no real loyalty to their host country and no qualms about defrauding the system.

Judiciary: Minnesota judges such as Judge Sarah West have overruled unanimous verdicts on similar fraud cases.

Media: Massive news organizations with big budgets have ignored this story. Instead, it was left to an independent YouTuber to expose it.

This is just one symptom of a disease described in Isaiah 1:5-6: “the whole head is sick, and the whole heart faint. From the sole of the foot even unto the head there is no soundness in it; but wounds, and bruises, and putrifying sores: they have not been closed, neither bound up, neither mollified with ointment.”