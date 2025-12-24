Donald Trump in the Epstein Files?

The Department of Justice released 30,000 pages of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein yesterday. President Trump’s connection to Epstein made the front pages of usa Today, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times and more. Included in the files are:

An internal e-mail stating that flight logs show Trump flying in Epstein’s plane eight times between 1993 and 1996.

2020 testimony from a man who claimed to have driven President Trump in a limousine in 1995. He says he overheard a “very concerning” phone call, in which President Trump talked about “Jeffrey” and “abusing some girl.” The same man said his ex-partner told him that she was raped by Trump and Epstein.

A letter apparently from Epstein to Larry Nasser, who was also arrested for child abuse, said that Trump “shares our love of young nubile girls.”

The files, though heavily redacted, are largely unfiltered. It appears that they contain information from anyone who contacted the fbi with statements about Epstein, regardless of the credibility of those statements.

The supposed chauffeur who recalled details of an overheard phone conversation 30 years ago, for example, also went on to discuss bizarre conspiracy theories involving the Clintons and the Oklahoma City bombing. The fbi recorded a note with his testimony, indicating that agents believed it to be nonsense.

The supposed letter from Epstein also appears to be an obvious hoax, with the wrong postmark, wrong return address, wrong handwriting and missing information required for correspondence to be processed through the prison system.

Details about President Trump flying with Epstein might be more reliable, but we don’t have the flight records themselves, just an e-mail from someone who claimed to have seen them.

There’s still a lot we don’t know. Did someone in the Department of Justice include fake testimony to try to smear President Trump? Many reporters are failing to mention the flimsiness of the evidence. Or is this simply part of the cover-up? Throwing in every little piece of gossip about Epstein, no matter how absurd, makes it almost impossible to see the true picture.

The files make Epstein’s perversion clear. He is described as checking the IDs of girls to ensure they were under 18. One document mentions 10 co-conspirators. Most are redacted. One of the few to be mentioned is Jean-Luc Brunel, who, like Epstein, was found dead in his cell, apparently of suicide, while he was being investigated for rape and trafficking of minors. The files name many other rich and famous men.

One man who comes off very badly is Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew.

One e-mail appears to show him asking Ghislaine Maxwell if she had found him “some new inappropriate friends.”

In another, Maxwell makes plans for Andrew’s trip to Peru, asking her correspondent to set up: “Some sight-seeing, some two-legged sight-seeing (read intelligent pretty fun and from good families) and he will be very happy.”

Andrew visited the estate of Peter Nygard, who is basically a Canadian version of Epstein.

A few days ago, royal historian Robert Jobson claimed that Andrew held a party for Ghislaine Maxwell’s 39th birthday at the royal residence of Sandringham in which sex toys, drugs and more were handed out to guests. He wrote, “In an instant, he had turned the Queen’s private Norfolk estate—where she would be spending Christmas weeks later—into his royal version of Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion.”

If true, Andrew brought depravity right into the heart of Britain’s royal family. As Mr. Flurry wrote in 2022:

Britain has lost its faith in God and king and abandoned its moral foundation! The Church of England has surrendered its moral authority, loosening its standards on every issue: women in the clergy, premarital sex, homosexuality. The monarchy, rather than working to prevent the moral slide and uphold godly standards, has watched it happen and even encouraged it! The royal family, including the new King, has been caught up in terrible moral scandals. British society has suffered immeasurably as a result.

In our September 2025 Trumpet issue, we wrote, “Before it can truly move on from the Epstein scandal, America must lock up those who have broken the law and dismantle the culture that glorifies pornography, fornication, adultery, homosexuality and pedophilia. The release of these files may help bring some people to justice, though their reliability and legitimacy may be in question. Yet effort is weak to prevent sexual sin from spreading and deepening among both the elites and the people.”