Herbert Armstrong Was Right About Germany

Pax Americana is over. That is German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s assessment. He said that to the Christian Social Union, the Bavarian conservative party supporting his ruling coalition. Speaking about the European Union’s relationship with the United States, Merz noted that the era of U.S.-led security guarantees was over, so European nations need to strengthen their own defense capabilities.

Merz’s remarks highlight a major change in Europe’s defense strategy. For 80 years, Germany has relied on the U.S. to protect Europe. Yet today, “Germany is racing right now to rearm and modernize its military after decades of embracing pacifism after the Cold War,” as cbs News expressed it.

A 60 Minutes special on December 15 noted, “Scarred by their country’s Nazi past, Germans embraced pacifism after the Cold War. Defense spending collapsed to the point some soldiers were buying their own gear. But Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, combined with persistent pressure from President Donald Trump for Europe to shoulder more of its own defense, transformed the landscape.”

These decisive actions taken by Germany are stunning, yet many people are cheering them on.

However, for anyone who heard or read the late Herbert W. Armstrong, they are astonishing—but not surprising. Mr. Armstrong prophesied for decades—even as Germany lay in the rubble of World War ii—that the German war machine would be rebuilt!

“Some of us, my friends know, not only what we see when we’re over there, but we know also what is prophesied,” he said in a World Tomorrow broadcast in the 1980s. “We know what is prophesied to rise up in Europe. And we know which is the one and the only nation in Europe that is capable of dominating, and which is the economic and the industrial heart of all Europe, without which there could be no stability and strength. A human body cannot live without its heart, and the economic and the military body that is to rise up and to restore the Roman Empire, the thing that we least suspect here in the United States, it cannot rise up without its heart. And its heart is in Germany!”

As true as that statement was then, it is even more so today. Germany is the heart of Europe, and now it is leading Europe’s military revival.

Many people are excited by this development because they see Germany as a force of opposition against both Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. But a look at Europe’s history reveals that Germany had militaristic ambitions long before Trump and Putin were in power. The Trump administration’s policy of pulling away from Europe and appeasing Russia is providing the perfect cover, but Germany has long wanted to dominate the world.

Go back to what Mr. Armstrong was saying for decades and understand that Germany is prophesied to destroy many nations in the time just ahead! You can read about this in Isaiah 10:5, where God calls “Assyria, the rod of mine anger.” In his landmark book The United States and Britain in Prophecy, Mr. Armstrong wrote, “The Assyrians—before 604 b.c.—left their land north of Babylon and migrated northwest—through the lands that are now Georgia, Ukraine, Poland and into the land that is called Germany today.”

Nobody is telling you about these facts, but everything else in the news cycle is practically inconsequential compared to what is happening in Germany right now. People are talking about Hanukkah, Christmas, peace and unity while Germany is building a war machine!

Revelation 17:12 prophesies of the rise of a military alliance of 10 kings leading 10 nations or groups of nations in Europe. My father, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry, wrote in the July 2023 Philadelphia Trumpet that five of these 10 kings had already risen: Austria, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. The identity of the other five kings will soon be revealed, but we already know that Germany will be the heart of the whole empire.

Germany has long been Europe’s industrial powerhouse. Now it is becoming a military powerhouse. This powerhouse will not be a friend of the United States.

We already see resentment growing. In a fiery speech at the European Parliament, the Green party’s co-president warned, “A divided Europe is the biggest gift you can give Putin and Trump. This council is at a moment of truth after the U.S. National Security Strategy, where people are saying that this is a wake-up call for Europe. A wake-up call. The wake-up call was on February 14 when JD Vance was exactly playing out what is now in the National Security Strategy. So this is not a wake-up call—though not the first time we have been woken up. How many times do we need before Europe really wakes up? The U.S. strategy is clear. It’s the same like Putin’s. It wants to divide Europe; it wants to weaken Europe.”

This is how European leaders are thinking and speaking! They don’t want to build up their militaries to become stronger nato allies. They want to build up their militaries to stand up to the United States.

Read between the lines, and what you are really seeing here, according to Bible prophecy, is nothing less than the seventh and final resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire!

“When is Europe finally going to learn?” this woman continued. “We need a strong, united, sovereign Europe.” Did you catch that? A United States of Europe. Sir Winston Churchill coined that phrase in 1946 to call for postwar European unity. Mr. Armstrong warned that this project, when it materialized, would be hijacked.

Mr. Armstrong wrote in the October 1951 Plain Truth: “For, believe it or not, the United States of Europe—a Winston Churchill dream, an idea sponsored, aided, abetted and financed by the United States, is the very idea the pope will seize on—all ready-made, wrapped and labeled ‘made in U.S.A.’—ready to hand over to him! And in promoting this utopian idea, gullible, trusting America and Britain are creating the Frankenstein that shall destroy them!”

Everyone who reads this message needs to sit up, pay attention, and take note of the seriousness of the times! Much of the world is rejoicing at the prospect of a German military powerhouse, yet the Bible tells us this major geopolitical development is actually a sobering sign of dark times to come. This is a matter of life-and-death importance!