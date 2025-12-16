Postwar Germany’s Chancellery Was Riddled With Nazis

Two thirds of Germany’s first post-Nazi chancellery were former Nazis, according to a study published earlier this year and highlighted this weekend by the Times of Israel. It emphasizes a prophetically significant reality the Trumpet and the Plain Truth before us have pointed to for decades.

Over the last 15 years, German government departments have commissioned historians to study and document the Nazi and supposedly post-Nazi era. The results all tell the same story:

Former Nazis were present in large numbers.

Staff who had worked for the Nazis claimed they were never enthusiastic supporters and had worked behind the scenes to stop Adolf Hitler. Those were lies.

“The Chancellery: West German Democracy and the Nazi Past” found that of the 50 people born before 1918 and hired to work for the first postwar chancellor, Konrad Adenauer, only three had resisted the Nazis.

Times of Israel showcased many of the most shocking revelations this weekend. Adenauer built postwar Germany, with the help of:

Lawyers who implemented the anti-Semitic Nuremberg laws

Civil servants who helped the German state take the property of Jews murdered in the Holocaust

Journalists and filmmakers who made propaganda under Josef Goebbels

Hans Globke wrote the book on how to apply the Nuremberg laws. He drafted the 1939 law mandating that all Jews adopt the names “Israel” or “Sara.” He then helped apply these laws in Germany’s conquered territories and admitted that he knew the Holocaust was happening. After the war, he became Adenauer’s right-hand man.

Adenauer’s head of press office made movies for Goebbels. His speech writer edited one of Goebbels’s newspapers.

The Times of Israel article stated that evidence of Nazis in the chancellery was obvious for decades:

A 1965 memo said Nazis were commonly portrayed as bad guys thanks to “the type of Jewish liberal who has great influence in the modern communications industry.”

The press office and German embassies were more concerned with “the image of the perpetrators, not the perspective of the victims.” As such, they tried to stop Wehrmacht soldiers from being negatively portrayed in the media.

“We don’t understand German thoroughness,” warned Herbert W. Armstrong on May 9, 1945. “From the very start of World War ii, they have considered the possibility of losing this second round, as they did the first—and they have carefully, methodically planned, in such eventuality, the third round—World War iii! Hitler has lost. This round of war, in Europe, is over. And the Nazis have now gone underground. … They plan to come back and to win on the third try.”

He was right. Nazis thoroughly infiltrated the German intelligence and law enforcement agencies, as well as the judiciary. They even actively helped fellow Nazis infiltrate other departments or escape war crimes trials. This is a well-established, provable fact. Mr. Armstrong’s insight, based on Bible prophecy, has been confirmed by historian after historian.

Yet no one seems concerned with what this says about the modern Germans. Donald Trump is encouraging them to lead nato and become a war machine once again. Is it wise to trust a German state so thoroughly infiltrated right from its foundations?

Our article “The Nazi Underground—Revealed!” has more on this infiltration, explains why Mr. Armstrong made his dramatic forecast, and shows what this truth means for the modern world.