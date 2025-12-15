Australia’s Guilty Men

Naveed Akram and his father, Sajid, murdered at least 15 people and injured 40 in the Bondi Beach massacre. But their attack was encouraged by the United Nations, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and many, many more.

Many of these men have issued platitudes like “anti-Semitism has no place in our society.” But clearly it does, and its place is right at the very top.

These leaders have all spread anti-Semitic lies about Israel and embraced Hamas’s twisted views of the Middle East conflict. They have accused Israel of deliberately starving Palestinian children and targeting civilians, and they have knowingly spread fake Hamas casualty figures around the world.

They had the opportunity and responsibility to speak out against the lies, to remind people that no military in modern times has been as successful as the Israel Defense Forces in avoiding civilian casualties in urban warfare—while fighting an enemy that advocates, hides behind, and benefits from civilian casualties.

All these leaders recognized a Palestinian state, rewarding Hamas for its savage Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of about 1,150 men and women and 36 children.

They have looked the other way while Jews worldwide have been harassed and attacked. Leaders in business, academics, policing, sports and entertainment have all discriminated against Jews in ways that would not be tolerated for any other ethnic group.

Hours after the Akrams demonstrated what all these sentiments look like in practice by gunning down a peaceful, unarmed group on the beach simply for being Jewish, Muslims in Birmingham marched under the banner “Globalize the intifada.”

Albanese has never shown that he believes Jews need protecting or that anti-Semitism is a systemic problem. Even after the attack, he failed to mention that the terrorists targeted Jews.

“Since Oct. 7, 2023, anti-Semitism has been roaring out of control in Australia,” wrote Melanie Phillips. “Synagogues have been firebombed and vandalized, vehicles set on fire, Jewish businesses boycotted and hateful graffiti sprayed on Jewish homes and schools.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of something like this earlier in the year, telling Albanese:

Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on the anti-Semitic fire. It rewards Hamas terrorists. It emboldens those who menace Australian Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets. Anti-Semitism is a cancer. It spreads when leaders stay silent; it retreats when leaders act. I call upon you to replace weakness with action, appeasement with resolve.

Following up on those statements yesterday, Netanyahu said:

Instead, prime minister, you replaced weakness with weakness and appeasement with more appeasement. Your government did nothing to stop the spread of anti-Semitism in Australia. You did nothing to curb the cancer cells that were growing inside your country. You took no action. You let the disease spread and the result is the horrific attacks on Jews we saw today.

Australian Rabbi Eli Schlanger wrote to Albanese in September: “I implore you not to betray the Jewish people and not God Himself.” He begged Albanese to change his recognition of a Palestinian state. “If you choose this path, you will be welcomed home with open arms and even a warm Shabbat meal,” he wrote. “I bless you in advance for having the courage to do what is right and to stand firm against this act of apostasy.” Albanese won’t be having that meal with Schlanger, who was killed in the attack.

What will Albanese do now? He has called an urgent cabinet meeting to address gun laws.

Phillips wrote:

These leaders are beyond despicable. They vilify and act against Israel for daring to defend itself while consistently siding with the truly genocidal Palestinian Arabs, funding, sanitizing and inciting their murderous attacks. They have been fanning the flames of rampant Jew-hatred within their own domestic Muslim communities, inciting hatred of Israel and Jews among the rest of their own societies, and allowing hate marches to chant on their streets for the murder of Jews on the grounds of freedom of speech.

“Jews are the canary in society’s coal mine,” wrote David Wolfson yesterday. “As the late Chief Rabbi Lord Sacks taught us, a society which harbors anti-Semitism is a society which is sick, and a society which tolerates anti-Semitism is a society which is suffering from a terminal illness.”

Those words are more true than Wolfson realizes. The true source of hatred toward Jews is spiritual, as Gerald Flurry explains in his book The Key of David:

Satan the devil has a great hatred for God, and he understands the plan of God. Because of that plan, the word Jew can really stir up Satan’s wrath. The Jews are a type of what all men are to become spiritually. God’s association with the Jews has turned Satan even more violently against them! Hatred for the Jews has been inspired by Satan. He knows he was never offered what God has offered mankind. He wants nothing more than to destroy God’s plan. … Most people who hate the Jews don’t even know why they do. Can we see Satan behind such lies and hatred?

The Jews are the canary in the coal mine because how they are treated reveals the degree of power Satan holds over a society. Our societies are saturated with evil. That is why God is preparing to intervene in word events—to replace these societies with a righteous new one.