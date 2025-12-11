Pope to Europe: Return to Your Christian Roots

Europe’s leaders must protect “the religious legacy of this continent.” That is what Pope Leo told members of the European Conservatives and Reformists, the group that many European right-wing parties sit in when in European Parliament. He said:

[E]veryone is a beneficiary of the contribution that the members of the Christian communities have made and continue to make for the good of European society. We need only call to mind some of the important developments in Western civilization, especially the cultural treasures of its towering cathedrals, sublime art and music, and advances in science, not to mention the growth and spread of the universities. These developments create an intrinsic link between Christianity and European history, a history which should be cherished and celebrated.

In an earlier letter, he praised Emperor Constantine and the Council of Nicaea as a model of how to bring unity to Christians, glossing over the fact that this was accomplished by state-sanctioned persecution against all who disagreed with the Catholic Church.

He continued that trend in yesterday’s meeting, encouraging lawmakers to emulate “Saint” Thomas More.

More was no saint: He burned those he disagreed with at the stake and was one of the most influential voices justifying the burning of Protestants in England. He was, however, sincere in his beliefs, choosing to be martyred himself rather than go along with King Henry viii’s break with Rome.

Once again, the pope’s message appears nice on the surface, but if you look just below that, you realize he is praising religious and political leaders who built “cultural treasures” and enforced religious dogma using the power of the state, along with stakes, rope, wood and torches.

This is the church the Bible says looks like a lamb and speaks like a dragon. Our feature story today looks at a French king renowned for creating “cultural treasures.” Yet his relationship with the Catholic Church—like many leaders before him and after—led to much bloodshed. Herbert W. Armstrong warned for years about the revival of this Catholic spirit in Europe. It is now happening in real time, even as Europe rearms.