The British people have lost faith in the monarchy. King Charles iii has stripped his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, of all his royal titles after his connections to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein became too embarrassing. Some people are urging him to strip his son Harry of all his royal titles after he appeared in a comedy sketch with Stephen Colbert. Now English journalist David Dimbleby is taking things a step further: suggesting that Britons strip all British royals of all their aristocratic titles!

In a new three-part documentary, Dimbleby questions whether King Charles actually influences government policy by advocating for his own beliefs, and if so, whether he should influence government policy.

The first episode of the documentary questions why the King’s opinions hold any sway since nobody voted for him. But the upcoming episodes promise to be more controversial, criticizing the monarchy’s funding and personalities.

Even with these inflammatory titles, Dimbleby’s views resonate with a lot of people. One television interviewer told Dimbleby, “I thought it was a really interesting question, ‘What is it for?’ Because I think many people see them as these figureheads in big palaces, in fancy clothes, and lots of pomp and circumstance, and it feels so far away from our everyday lives, so separate, as if they have nothing to do with this.”

Dimbleby responded: “Of course, part of it is that it is meant to be like that, because it’s meant to imbue us with a kind of glamor and history and enjoying the ceremonial, which people do.” He then said, “I would not wish it on anybody, being a member of the royal family. … I have a lot of sympathy for Harry.” Such disrespect for the royal family would have been unheard of even a generation ago.

Yet he is asking a good question: “What is the monarchy for?” Most people in Britain today cannot answer this question, and that is why Dimbleby’s documentary is getting so much traction.

Melanie Phillips is one of the few Britons with a good answer.

“In largely secular, godless Britain, there is a strong element of the sacred in this relationship between the people and the crown,” she wrote in September 2022. “The monarch in Britain is consecrated to a higher king. At the coronation, which will take place next year, Charles will be anointed. The oath that he takes is not to the people but to God. That’s why his duty to serve the people is unbreakable. And that’s why the monarch is a unifying force and melds the people into a united nation. The royal family helps forge the country into a kind of national family. Citizens of republics often find it hard to appreciate the benefits of a constitutional monarchy. By enshrining the identity of the nation above and beyond temporal politics, the constitutional monarch acts as a focus for unity often denied to countries that have instead elected presidents as their head of state.”

The fact that nobody voted for Charles is exactly the thing that is supposed to make his opinion valuable. He is not there to represent the Labour Party or the Conservative Party or the Liberal Party or the Scottish National Party. He is the patriarch of the national family of Britain, and his office exists to unify and inspire that family.

Philips went on to explain that “the British monarchy is patterned on ancient Israel. … Some British monarchs in the past have even purportedly traced their line back to King David. True, ancient Israel was a theocracy and was also eventually destroyed by internal divisions. Nevertheless, it developed a concept of governance that was to serve as a template for both Britain and America. The genius of the monarchy invented by King David was that it brought together, as one governable nation, otherwise disparate and potentially warring tribes.”

The late Herbert W. Armstrong explained in his book The United States and Britain in Prophecy that the British royal family descended from King David, who, for more than 3,000 years, has never lacked a descendant to rule over descendants of ancient Israel (Jeremiah 33:17). Charles is literally the head of a “national family.”

What is the monarchy for? Nothing less than recalling the richest national heritage in human history, uniting the British national family, corroborating the accuracy of the Bible, revealing the glory of God’s promises, establishing the only right use of human governmental power, and putting Britons and human beings in awe of a much higher King.

You simply must read the history of Abraham and his descendants in Genesis, then read The United States and Britain in Prophecy. Looking back at Genesis—and around at the developments in America, Britain and the royal family today—will absolutely dazzle your brain!

The British monarchy is for turning people to God. Yet as my father pointed out in “The Fall of the British Royal Family,” the royal family has forgotten God, ignored its purpose, and has even championed historical revision, faithlessness, fornication, adultery, homosexuality, transgenderism and other sins. My father wrote:

What are they trying to accomplish by associating with these kinds of causes? Society is embracing terrible family-destroying perversions like gender-fluidity, same-sex “marriage” and transgenderism. The royal family is throwing its support behind this movement. Even Diana, a generation ago, was promoting this cause. Is that a legacy you want to sustain? The royal family isn’t promoting God-plane marriage. At the same time, it is supporting what God and His Bible label an abominable, Sodom-plane relationship!

The monarchy had a purpose, but it has lost it!

The royal family lowered itself to join in the worst of British society. It became woke, so to speak, and the woke are trying to kill it off.

The ignominious end of the British royal family was prophesied. Hosea 3:4 prophesies that “the children of Israel shall abide many days without a king, and without a prince, and without a sacrifice, and without an image, and without an ephod, and without teraphim.” This is an end-time prophecy, right before the time when King David is resurrected and the modern nations of Israel finally repent toward God (verse 5). My father writes in his book The Key of David that this means Britain will soon have no king.

For God to keep His promise that David “shall never want a man to sit upon the throne of the house of Israel,” God had to move David’s throne out of Britain. My father explains in his book The New Throne of David that the correct translation of Ezekiel 21:27 actually shows us that the throne of Britain, after being overturned three times, will cease to exist (“I will overturn, overturn, overturn, it: and it shall be no more …”).

But many Bible prophecies state that Jesus Christ will sit on the throne of David in Jerusalem when He returns. This means God must establish a new throne of David. This king must be from the line of David, but he will not reign over Great Britain. (Request your free copy of The New Throne of David.)

We should take the British royal family’s disgrace as impetus to remember the inspiring history Britain has forgotten, to understand the deep purpose for this nation and monarchy that most have never known, and to look forward to the even more inspiring future God promises to those who dedicate themselves to the key of David vision. The New Throne of David says that “God wants to bury what is happening with that throne in Britain today!” God’s focus has already shifted to the new throne. Our focus too should be on the soon-coming time when Christ will reign from that throne!