Atlantic: Germany Has Become a ‘War Machine’

A left-wing publication just wrote a Trumpet headline. “The New German War Machine” is the title of an Atlantic piece published on Monday. The Trumpet and its predecessor, the Plain Truth, have warned for 80 years that the German war machine would rise again. Finally, the media is catching up. Even this left-wing publication recognizes that the postwar order has collapsed.

Recounting some of Germany’s recent military advances, author Isaac Stanley-Becker wrote, “Not long ago, these plans would have set off international alarms.”

While President Donald Trump is declaring a golden age for peace talks, Germany is arming itself to the teeth and sending troops into territories previously conquered by Adolf Hitler.

Why is this not setting off international alarms today?

When people say, Peace, peace, sudden destruction is coming, 1 Thessalonians 5:3 warns. And this “new German war machine” is going to bring that destruction.

Ignored Warning

nato’s first secretary general, Lord Hastings Ismay, famously said that the alliance’s purpose was to “keep the Russians out, the Americans in, and the Germans down.”

Today, analysts quote these words as if they were meant as a joke.

In the meantime, the new German war machine is here. Germany is no longer being kept down—it is being encouraged to rise up!

In a Key of David program earlier this year, my father said, “President Trump keeps pushing them to make Germany as powerful as they can be. As if he didn’t know anything about Germany’s history.”

Referencing Ismay, my father said, “These men then knew that Germany had to be kept down or we’d have another war, world war—which is exactly where we’re headed. And Germany is going to start it.”

Western leaders today see the German war machine as a peaceful ally—even though this nation tried to snuff out our lives in two world wars.

After World War i, Britain made the mistake of letting Germany rearm. The leaders were unwilling to acknowledge the looming danger. But this blindness is far worse today. The United States, Britain and many European countries are cheering for Germany to militarize.

Our schools fail to teach history’s most important lessons, and we are repeating its greatest tragedies!

In a way, Germany has already conquered Europe without having to use its troops. This is exactly what the late Herbert W. Armstrong said would happen. Based on a prophecy in Revelation 17 that talks about the rise of 10 kings in Europe, he prophesied that the Continent would unite militarily under Germany’s dictate.

That was Mr. Armstrong’s signature prophecy throughout his ministry. The forecast of a European military machine has been one of the clearest and most consistent warnings that has come from God’s Church over the past 100 years. Yet our world has failed to heed these biblical warnings.

America’s Withdrawal

Mr. Armstrong specifically prophesied that Britain would not be part of this union. In 2016, 30 years after his death, Britain voted to leave the EU. Now America is also withdrawing its military umbrella from the Continent.

Mr. Armstrong said in 1982:

Now, one of the great things that is urging Europe on and perhaps the greatest thing that will cause them to hurry and get together on this is their fear of what’s going on in the Kremlin and the Soviet Union. And [Yuri] Andropov is frightening them and that is going to rush them. They are losing confidence in the United States as having a military umbrella over them to protect them. And they want their own military force to protect themselves. That’s the way they feel over there. Now, that is the chief incentive to unite them.

He said this 43 years ago. Now, with Russia’s war in Ukraine and President Trump leaving Europe to itself, this is happening much faster than ever.

A senior German official told Stanley-Becker that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is haunted by the question, “Will America serve its allies to the dogs?” This apparently has motivated him to spend billions on weapons and repurposing civilian industries for arms production.

The German government has promised to transform the Army into the strongest in Europe! This is exactly what led to World War ii. The parallels are stunning.

Still, our world hears this news and yawns!

For the first time since World War ii, Germany is permanently stationing troops in Lithuania, where it previously committed genocide against Jews. This is truly alarming! “But as the United States upends the global order it created, Germany may have no other choice,” Stanley-Becker wrote.

Poor Germany! It just has no choice but to revive the old Nazi empire, because Trump is unpredictable.

Germany and a New Type of Warfare

The Atlantic article highlights a start-up company that manufactures suicide drones:

On the ground floor is a showroom with an elegant minimalist aesthetic, a space so airy and bright that it could be an art gallery—except that military payloads fill the glass display cases. In one corner stands a drone. It’s tall, like a Giacometti sculpture.

Think about this. Deathware is being portrayed as the artwork of our day. This drone, developed by Stark and called Virtus, is a loitering munition with four rectangular wings. It can take off vertically, tilt in the air, and fly like a plane for 60 minutes at a speed of 75 miles an hour. Guided by artificial intelligence, it flies into its target area and explodes, along with its warhead. This is a new form of horrifying warfare!

My father gave a Key of David program last year on the “dark sentences” mentioned in Daniel 8:23: “And in the latter time of their kingdom, when the transgressors are come to the full, a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up.” This “kingdom” is the seventh and final resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire prophesied in Revelation 17.

The Hebrew word for “dark sentences” comes from a word that means riddle or difficult question or parable. Gesenius’ Hebrew-Chaldee Lexicon defines dark sentences as “twisted, involved, subtlety,” fraud or enigma.

“To many today, AI is such an enigma,” my father wrote in “The Unknown Future of Artificial Intelligence” in our March 2024 Trumpet. What other outlet has even been sounding an alarm about this? He continued:

Future wars most certainly will include nuclear bombs and biological weapons. These deadly weapons can be mounted on aircraft and drones and sent all over the world. Imagine what they could do! covid-19 was a mild biological weapon compared to something they might send in one of those drones. Some analysts are warning that artificial intelligence can be used to develop bioweapons that target only specific ethnicities. We know only a fraction of the weaponry being developed in secret.

He cited a prophecy in Ezekiel 7:14 that reveals that when this attack comes, America won’t even be able to respond.



Scoff if you will. The German war machine is leading the way in some of these new technologies, these dark sentences.

When it started the last world war, Germany was marching across Europe. It wasn’t until German soldiers invaded France that Britain finally woke up and started to act. The U.S. didn’t join until it was bombed into the war. In other words, we had time to prevent the war from escalating.

Today, we won’t have that luxury! Europe has already been conquered! Bible prophecy tells us that the first strike is going to come upon the U.S. and the British people.

A Warning to Judah

Stanley-Becker wrote:

I met with Col. Dennis Krüger at the General Steinhoff Barracks. The facility was built by the Third Reich on the outskirts of Berlin and later became a site of the Berlin Airlift, receiving the supplies that sustained the city during the Soviet blockade. Now the barracks are home to Germany’s air force. In the courtyard, Krüger showed me a retired Patriot launcher. Made in the United States, the antiballistic-missile system is a pillar of nato air defense, able to neutralize drones, cruise missiles and tactical ballistic missiles. Recently, though, Germany has begun to look beyond the U.S. for air-defense weaponry. Krüger told me about traveling to Tel Aviv to fine-tune a missile-defense system purchased from the Israelis that can intercept and destroy long-range ballistic missiles in space. On the sleeve of his military shirt, below a decal of the German flag, is another with Hebrew lettering, the logo of the weapons project: Arrow 3. For decades, Germany has been a top exporter of arms to Israel, its commitment to the security of the Jewish state a legacy of the Holocaust. Arrow 3, the largest defense deal in Israeli history, reverses that logic by making Israel a guarantor of German safety. Krüger said that work on the weapons system turned representatives from the two militaries into a “family,” and that they built camaraderie when his staff waited out missile attacks in Tel Aviv’s belowground shelters with their Israeli counterparts. The weapons acquisition from Israel is “one next step,” Krüger said, “in overcoming our history.”

If you know prophecy, this is deeply alarming. Amid all the Jew hatred spreading over the Earth, an alliance is developing between Germany and the Jewish state—biblical Judah. This is leading to a prophesied double cross (Hosea 5:13). Germany will look like a friend. It will take America’s spot as chief negotiator in the Middle East—then suddenly, it will betray the Jewish people!

Will It Happen Again?

Stanley-Becker wrote: “Listening to plans for rearmament in the old Wehrmacht headquarters, I wondered whether Germans could get power right this time.” He concluded:

Where were “the ‘good’ Germans?” my great-grandfather asked. In jails and concentration camps, he answered, and buried in the earth. But as a refugee, “rescued here on the foot of the Statue of Liberty,” he believed American influence would help secure peace and purge Europe of fascism. For a time, it did. But that world is disappearing, and Germany’s pacifism belongs to another age.

In the Atlantic’s telling, this is a heartwarming story of Germany rebuilding the war machine. We are living in another time when we no longer keep Germans down—because that was just a joke.

Our world is not paying attention. It is as Jesus Christ warned: “And take heed to yourselves, lest at any time your hearts be overcharged with surfeiting, and drunkenness, and cares of this life, and so that day come upon you unawares. For as a snare shall it come on all them that dwell on the face of the whole earth. Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man” (Luke 21:34-36).

There’s a lot of violence and war in our future. You want to be able to escape what is coming.

Revelation 17 prophesies of a union of 10 nations combining their forces, led by Germany. “And the ten horns which thou sawest are ten kings, which have received no kingdom as yet; but receive power as kings one hour with the beast. These have one mind, and shall give their power and strength unto the beast” (verses 12-13).

These 10 kings will join with Germany for one hour. Today, the EU has 26 member states, but in the end, there will be 10 kings ruling over 10 nations or nation-groups, and they will ally with the German war machine.

This prophesied beast power will war against the English-speaking people and the Jewish people—and almost completely destroy them. But notice where it leads: “These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful” (verse 14). Jesus Christ will return to destroy this “new German war machine” and bring true peace to the German people and our whole world.