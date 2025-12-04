Britain Bereft of ‘Capable Leaders’

Britain is suffering a leadership drought worse than any in its long history, veteran journalist Conrad Black argued yesterday. His observation aligns perfectly with a very specific prophecy about end-time Britain.

Lord Black wrote, “The conduct of the great office of prime minister of the United Kingdom in the last 15 years has no precedent in the history of that position.” Great Britain has had 80 prime ministers since 1707, and the last seven since 2010 have all been failures.

The procession of conspicuous failures of five consecutive Conservative leaders between Brown and Starmer constitutes the near suicide of the great Tory party of Disraeli, Churchill and Thatcher. Now the Labour Party has fallen in with this inexplicable thirst for defeat and failure, and the betting is even that Starmer will survive for another six months as prime minister before being given the high-jump by his own M.P.s. This must be an aberration; British institutions, developed over 800 years since Magna Carta, have not suddenly become ineffective. … But as long as the British political leadership is so feeble that no one appears capable of grappling with the need to manage immigration, reduce waiting lines in the health system, or restore significant economic growth, Britain cannot be considered a stable country, and this compromises the political coherence of Europe and of the West in general.

Isaiah 3 records a prophecy that “the Lord, the Lord of hosts, doth take away … The mighty man, and the man of war, the judge, and the prophet, and the prudent, and the ancient, The captain of fifty, and the honourable man, and the counsellor, and the cunning artificer, and the eloquent orator. And I will give children to be their princes, and babes shall rule over them” (verses 1-4). This prophecy’s fulfillment is now painfully obvious in London.