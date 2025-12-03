Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife arrived in Britain this morning for the first state visit from a German president in 27 years. It reflects ardent English outreach to its World War ii adversary and brings to mind an alarming biblical prophecy of where this effort will lead.

Over the next three days, Steinmeier will be welcomed by King Charles at Windsor Castle, attend a state banquet, and speak before Parliament.

German flags are flying in Windsor and London, and Steinmeier will be greeted by a military parade at the castle.

He will also meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Deutsche Welle notes that talks during the visit “are expected to focus on support for Ukraine and security for Europe.”

His visit will include a trip to the ruins of Coventry Cathedral, destroyed by German bombing in World War ii . He will also receive an honorary degree from Oxford University.

Britain has worked hard to draw close to Germany over the last few years. King Charles’s first state visit as monarch was to Germany. Prime Minister Starmer’s first foreign trip after attending a nato summit in the U.S. was also to Germany.

The two countries signed their first friendship treaty since the end of World War II this summer, which includes a pledge to “assist one another, including by military means, in case of an armed attack on the other.”

Britain’s fraught history with its former foe should not be cast aside so casually. Biblical prophecy warns that its trust in Germany for security is a deadly trap. To see how, read our recent article “Aiding the Enemy.”