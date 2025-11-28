Pope Visits Erdoğan, Commemorates Nicaea

World War iii has already begun, Pope Leo warned after arriving in Turkey yesterday. He said this war is being “fought piecemeal,” and the “future of humanity is at stake.” It’s a dramatic start to his first overseas trip and his effort to demonstrate the Vatican’s power as a peacemaker.

He met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan yesterday and discussed ways to bring peace to Israel. Erdoğan, an Islamist who has repeatedly sided with Palestinian terrorists against Israelis, praised Leo’s “astute stance on the Palestinian issue.”

Today, however, Leo focuses on reconsolidating the Christian world as he and other eastern Christian leaders commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea.

We will be watching today’s events closely because the reunification of Christian churches under the control of the Vatican is a fulfillment of a critical Bible prophecy.

“The final—albeit short-lived—triumph of Catholicism is recorded in literally dozens of Bible prophecies. Right now—whether we want to believe it or not—the stage is being set for the greatest revolution in religion the world has witnessed. … The mighty problem of achieving unity is twofold. First, it involves reconciliation of the Orthodox Schism that officially commenced in 1054 and divided the churches in the East …. Second, it involves restoration to the Roman Communion all Protestantism which developed from 1517 onward” (Plain Truth, November 1963).

The Plain Truth and the Trumpet have consistently and repeatedly emphasized this prophecy for decades. The divide is now being bridged, paving the way for the Vatican to more heavily influence European politics and especially European unification. The Vatican will also be able to act as a peacemaker in the Middle East. This trip to Turkey and Lebanon is another step to reviving the Holy Roman Empire, a new crusade, and the culmination of World War iii. We’ll have more as the trip progresses, but you can learn about the significance of what the pope is celebrating today in “The True Legacy of Nicaea.”