The Crooked Story Around the Trump Assassination Attempt

The United States came within an inch of civil war on July 13, 2024, when a 20-year-old nursing home dietary aide with no military training evaded the police and Secret Service, climbed onto a roof with a military-style rifle, and fired about half a dozen bullets at presidential candidate Donald Trump. Had Mr. Trump not turned his head when he did, the first shot would have pierced his skull rather than grazing his ear. This is one of the most dramatic events in our lifetime.

This was the worst failure in the Secret Service’s 159-year history. And the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which President Trump now technically leads, seems uninterested in investigating this federal crime!

What are they trying to hide?

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman on Thursday, fbi Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino assured Americans that Thomas Crooks acted alone. Many people still have doubts about this dogmatic assessment because the fbi has told them next to nothing about Crooks.

Republican U.S. representatives Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania and Pat Fallon of Texas recently complained to the New York Post that the fbi stonewalled a House of Representatives investigation into the attempt on President Trump’s life and claimed that the fbi never shared with Congress some violent social media posts that are believed to be tied to Crooks. “We were stymied so much by the feds on what we could look at, what we couldn’t look at,” the Post quoted Kelly as saying in a November 19 report. “We knew we were going to get stonewalled on a lot of stuff.”

American commentator Tucker Carlson claims he has obtained access to videos from Crooks’s Google Drive and from accounts on YouTube, Snapchat, Quora and Venmo. In a video posted on X on November 14, Carlson showcased material that suggests Crooks was a former Trump supporter who took an abrupt turn into radically left-wing ideas during the covid-19 pandemic. According to the information, Crooks initially criticized Republicans for opposing the covid lockdowns, but soon he was calling for terrorist-style attacks on the government and searching for online information about “craziest chemical reactions,” “cars running over protesters,” “best places for mass shooting,” “firing an AR15 as fast as possible,” “how to make napalm,” “Oklahoma bombing” and “sniper in Dallas shooting.”

Carlson’s analysis of Crooks’s social media footprint also indicates that the would-be assassin may not have acted alone. An online commentator using the handle @Wille_Tepes routinely responded to Crooks’s more violent posts by encouraging him to carry out acts of violence. The fbi has never mentioned @Wille_Tepes, but he seems to be associated with the Nordic Resistance Movement, a neo-Nazi movement in Sweden that was designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department the day after Crooks tried to kill Trump.

This is the type of lead the fbi needs to follow up on. It is possible Crooks worked with a Scandinavian Nazi to assassinate Trump. It is also possible @Wille_Tepes is not what he seems.

As we pointed out last year in “The Truth About the Assassination Attempt”:

Four years ago, the fbi used covert agents to manipulate a group of militiamen into a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Witmer. Then it arrested these men for going along with their plot. That is entrapment. After this corrupt activity was exposed, many of the men the fbi betrayed were declared innocent. There is also a plethora of evidence that fbi plants encouraged Trump supporters to break the law by trespassing on Capitol Grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, protest so the agency could later prosecute them. This is how the fbi operates: It manipulates people into committing crimes. It is certainly possible the fbi or another government agency manipulated Thomas Crooks into an assassination plot while the Secret Service made sure the roof was unguarded. As Alexander, Murphy and D’Souza noted, someone on the inside must have alerted Crooks to a preplanned security vulnerability.

There is still a lot we don’t know, but Patel’s assessment—that Thomas Crooks was just an angry young man who acted alone at exactly the same time that the Secret Service fumbled one of its most crucial assignments in our lifetimes—is highly suspect.

Remember, we came within an inch of Donald Trump being murdered on live television and the radical left fully taking over this country. God had to miraculously intervene to save Trump’s life. He is the only real resistance to the American “deep state”—which includes the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the Central Intelligence Agency, the Secret Service and dozens of other executive bureaucracies.

The technocrats in these bureaucracies obviously oppose Trump’s populist revolution and desperately want it to fail. This desire was the driving force behind the Russiagate scandal and the various other deep state attempts to destroy Trump’s career. When all these attempts failed, it seems the deep state decided to kill Donald Trump.

Even though it’s about a year old, I recommend reading “The Truth About the Assassination Attempt.” In the 16 months since that fateful day in July in Butler, Pennsylvania, we have not learned much more about Thomas Crooks. But we have learned something: God thwarted an organized conspiracy against President Trump when it turned violent, but that conspiracy is still going strong within the fbi and the halls of power in Washington, D.C.