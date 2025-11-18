Did Russia Blow Up a Polish Train Line?

On Sunday, an explosion damaged a railroad leading from Poland’s capital of Warsaw toward Ukraine. Yesterday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called it “an unprecedented act of sabotage targeting directly the security of the Polish state and its civilians.” Though no one was injured, Tusk said the explosion “was most possibly intended to blow up a train on the route”—a route, he said, that is “crucially important for delivering aid to Ukraine.”

The implication was clear: Tusk believes Russia struck infrastructure deep within Poland.

Poland has also experienced a growing number of attacks on its water and sewage systems, according to Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski. In February, Polish authorities arrested a Russian citizen who is accused of sending parcels with explosive material to industrial and infrastructure sites. Russia is also accused of using drones periodically to shut down airports across Europe.

When Russia invaded Crimea in 2014, Gerald Flurry wrote: “The fear you see in Europe because of events in Crimea is going to cause 10 leaders in Europe to unite in a sudden and dramatic way—and in precise accordance with the Bible’s description of that European empire!” Russian aggression and the resultant fear continue to pressure the Europeans into unification and militarization.