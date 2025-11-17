EU’s New Censorship Platform

The European Union announced a new censorship initiative, the European Democracy Shield, last week. Its press release is heavy on word salads and light on details, but it’s another step in the EU’s attempts to police and control what is said online.

For example, the EU says:

An independent European Network of Fact-checkers will be set up to boost fact-checking capacity in all EU official languages, and the European Digital Media Observatory will develop new independent monitoring and analytical capabilities for situational awareness on elections or in situations of crises.

To the EU, “independent” means “paid by the EU” (so, not at all independent). Translation:

EU-paid fact-checkers will try to pressure social media platforms to take down posts they disagree with.

EU officials criticize, with good reason, Russia’s efforts to spread its message and influence elections in the West. But their response is to try to do the same thing.

“Through various pieces of legislation, the EU now has extraordinary influence in the homes of Internet users and within every corporation and government on Earth,” wrote Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry. “The EU is waging a campaign of technological imperialism, and most people don’t even know it!”

The EU’s desire to control what is said online exposes its dangerous, imperialist intent. To learn more, read: “Germany Is Taking Control of the Internet.”