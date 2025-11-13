Epstein Files Expose Links to Obama

Republicans and Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released different sets of documents relating to the late Jeffrey Epstein. The House will vote on releasing the full files next week.

In the meantime, the latest files shed light on the ties between Epstein, a monstrously prolific pedophile, and former President Barack Obama, while the leftist media has focused on—and largely misrepresented—content regarding President Trump.

The files show that Epstein was often in touch with Kathryn Ruemmler, White House counsel to Obama. An e-mail chain in September 2014 between the two of them reads:

Epstein: You need to talk to boss

Ruemmler: Agreed. but I need to be prepared to say yes before I talk to him.

Epstein: understood. it comes down to high risk/ reward / low risk / reward. professional , emotional. and financial

This came shortly after Ruemmler stopped working for the White House. Later in the conversation, she mentioned that “the boss” would be in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, which confirms that she was referring to Obama. Epstein had dozens of meetings scheduled with Ruemmler from 2013 to 2017.

The two often talked about how much they hated Trump. One exchange of e-mails simply read:

Ruemmler: “Trump is truly stupid.”

Epstein: “Duh”

This disdain for Trump is also clear in Epstein’s correspondence with gossip author Michael Wolff, who wrote Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. The two discussed ways to bring down Trump.

Ahead of a meeting with an unnamed contact, Wolff told Epstein: “Trump is going to go down – why doesn’t [unnamed contact] use this opportunity to strike out on his own? Also, gently imply I have tapes. I wonder, btw, if he isn’t interested in talking to you about in fact bringing down Trump. Can’t wait to hear?”

“I hear cnn planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you – either on air or in scrum afterwards,” Wolff also wrote to Epstein, who asked his advice. Wolff wrote back, “I think you should Iet him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt. Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime.”

Epstein told another contact that the media is “really just trying to take down Trump and doing whatever they can to do that…!” Later, he explained that “its wild because i am the one able to take him down.”

Epstein wrote his accomplice and one-time girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell: “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump. [VICTIM] spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned.” That redacted victim was revealed to be Virginia Giuffre, who made no accusations against President Trump and made several statements that she never saw him involved in Epstein’s pedophilia.

“Would you like photos of Donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen?” Epstein wrote to a journalist.

“Trump knew of it,” states another e-mail, “and came to my house many times during that period. He never got a massage.” He told Wolff, “of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop.”

President Trump has a clear history of immorality. It is possible he knew some of what Epstein was doing. However, if Epstein really had a smoking gun that could “take down” President Trump, hated him as much as he said he did, and had a leftist media ready and waiting to use any evidence he had, why didn’t he use it? Epstein was telling anti-Trump journalists what they wanted to hear, knowing he’d soon need them on his side.

“Before it can truly move on from the Epstein scandal, America must lock up those who have broken the law and dismantle the culture that glorifies pornography, fornication, adultery, homosexuality and pedophilia,” Andrew Miiller wrote in our September issue.

Yesterday’s release raises questions about Obama’s involvement. Was his dominance of the left and the U.S. government enabled in part by his knowledge of the immorality surrounding Epstein?

In his book America Under Attack, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explains that Barack Obama was only able to radically transform America because of the widespread lawbreaking among American elites and the American people:

This is not merely a problem of one man at the top with a lawless spirit. He would never have achieved the heights of power if not for a massive crisis of lawbreaking throughout the nation! Our people are saturated in sin of every imaginable type—and proud of it! There are consequences for such lawlessness. This is a clear principle spelled out in the Bible from beginning to end.

Whether Epstein directly contributed to that by passing dirt on to Obama via Ruemmler or not, this widespread immorality has caused the curses America is experiencing. This sin must be confronted if America is to repent.