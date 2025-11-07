Jews Not Welcome in Birmingham

“If there has been a more shameful day in recent British history, I’m struggling to recall it tonight,” Jake Wallis Simons wrote in the Telegraph. Birmingham’s Aston Villa beat Maccabi Tel Aviv 2-0 yesterday. But few were focusing on the football game itself. The main spectacle was radical Muslims, aided by the government and the police, screaming hatred at Jews.

The Birmingham city government had actually banned Maccabi fans from even attending the game. Some came out to protest this drastic abridgement of their freedoms. Police swiftly confronted those who tried to display Israeli flags. Meanwhile, the mob chanted, “Death, death to the idf.”

Muslim mobs roamed the streets while supporters of Israel were restricted to demonstrating behind the metal fence of a basketball court by mutual agreement of the police and protest organizers.

“The images were unsettling: a huge cordon of police vans, Jewish people corralled behind wire mesh,” the Telegraph reported, “and a marauding horde of pro-Palestinian disruptors intent only on causing unrest.”

Presumably, the vast majority of those prowling the streets and demanding genocide of the Jews are migrants. But last night shows how high these anti-Israel—not to mention anti-Britain—migrants have risen. They intimidate whomever they want, they run cities, they sit in Parliament, and other groups, including native Brits, are politically, professionally, culturally and physically scared of them.

Ashrar Rashid, the radical preacher who helped whip up opposition to Maccabi Tel Aviv from his Birmingham mosque, was on the scene. “We should not have mercy,” he asserted. “I meant what I said.”

Birmingham has fallen.

“The stranger that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low,” God prophesied in Deuteronomy 28:43-44. “[H]e shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail.” That was Birmingham yesterday. For the Israelites then and for their descendants in Britain now, the only hope is repentance toward God.