Young people from migrant backgrounds launched fireworks at police and buildings in Birmingham and Liverpool in one of several stories from the past 24 hours highlighting Britain’s societal breakdown.

In Liverpool, a third-floor balcony was set on fire with fireworks. When emergency services arrived, they too were attacked with fireworks.

In Birmingham, fireworks struck a police van.

Violence anticipated: Birmingham is bracing for even more chaos this evening, as Maccabi Tel Aviv faces off against Aston Villa in a long-awaited soccer match. Israeli fans have actually been banned from attending, due to institutionalized anti-Semitism in Britain’s police and government. Yet the police are still on high alert, 700 additional officers have been pulled in from other parts of the country; horses, dogs and drones are on standby; and schools across the city are closing early. With such drastic measures being taken when the fans of the Israeli team aren’t even allowed to attend, clearly the anti-Israel fans are expected to be the source of the violence.

Prisoners accidentally released: Meanwhile, Britain’s prison service announced that it accidentally released yet another sex offender yesterday. Algerian Brahim Kaddour-Cherif was accidentally let go, and it took the police a week to notice. Another prisoner, William Smith, was accidentally released on Monday.

Government statistics from March acknowledge that over the previous 12 months, 262 prisoners had been released by mistake.

Migrants roaming: But there are far more than 262 criminals roaming Britain’s streets. A caseworker in the UK’s asylum system has said that her superiors pressure her to let dangerous migrants roam free. She told the Telegraph:

To be honest with you, I think it’s inevitable that one day I will turn on the TV news, and there will be some man I have granted asylum to and he will have raped or murdered a young girl, just like my girls.

She describes asylum seekers constantly changing their stories, enabling them to file almost unlimited appeals. African migrants generally claim to be from Eritrea, almost guaranteeing that they will be allowed to stay. “Very few of them ever get sent home. The Home Office hasn’t got the resources or the willpower to do it,” she said. “They just disappear.” She said that she was even disciplined for refusing to grant asylum to a man who had repeatedly been arrested for indecently exposing himself in children’s play areas. The man was allowed to stay in the country, and authorities assigned him to a new case officer.

More BBC bias: The Telegraph has released a third revelation on bbc bias, based on a leaked internal memo. It shows that the bbc has specialist “lgbt” reporters who censor and control what the bbc says on issues of sexual deviancy. Stories that show the dangers of the transgender movement are often suppressed, even if they are widely reported by other outlets.

These stories are all from a 24-hour period. The steady stream of discouraging news reveals a depressing view of a once great country. But it’s not “over” for Britain. A radical change in direction is desperately needed: The nation needs to repent and turn to God. When that happens, Britain will be great again.