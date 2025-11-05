America’s Isaiah 3 Election

One year ago, God saved the United States from destruction by granting Donald Trump a miracle election victory. Many called it the greatest political comeback in history. Others likened it to a resurrection. President Trump had been blacklisted from social media; the fbi had raided his home; he had been indicted four times; he was the target of persistent media vitriol; and at least two attempts were made to murder him. Yet he emerged stronger than ever.

Exit polling data revealed that 63 percent of America’s Protestant voters rallied to Donald Trump, as did 59 percent of America’s Catholic voters. Yet the fact that America’s Christians rallied around a conservative candidate promising to “Make America Great Again” doesn’t mean America’s political divisions are healed.

In fact, yesterday’s election for mayor of New York shows us that America’s political divisions are worse than ever.

For the first time in New York City history, citizens elected a self-avowed socialist. Conservatives are wondering how this could have happened, even in New York.

Not only is Zohran Mamdani a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, but he is also a Ugandan Muslim who adheres to the Shia Twelver sect. This means that the highest human authority in Mamdani’s religion is Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. That’s right: Less than 25 years after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, New York City voted in a Muslim Communist who regards the leader of Iran as a spiritual authority.

Leftist news outlets across America are talking about how Mamdani’s election should be a wake-up call for Donald Trump. But Mamdani was not elected by disgruntled Trump supporters. He was elected by disgruntled leftists still smarting from their historic defeat last year. These leftists still have not accepted the fact that they are too radical for the average American, so they are responding to last year’s election defeat by doubling down on their radicalism.

President Trump is more popular among Christians than secularists. He is more popular among native-born Americans than immigrants. He is more popular among the elderly than the young. He is more popular among the white majority than among racial minorities. And he is more popular among men than women. So the Democrats have cobbled together a coalition of secularists, immigrants, college students, racial minorities and women to empower leaders like Zohran Mamdani.

One shocking exit poll showed that 83 percent of voters who had lived in New York City for less than five years voted for Mamdani, compared to only 34 percent of those who had been born there. Meanwhile, 84 percent of female voters under age 30 voted for Mamdani, compared with only 36 percent of male voters over age 65. This means that a huge share of Mamdani voters either were not born or were living elsewhere when New Yorkers were falling to their deaths and the World Trade Center towers collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001. It is amazing how fast a city can transform thanks to university indoctrination and open borders.

I call yesterday’s election America’s “Isaiah 3” election to highlight an important Bible prophecy.

In Isaiah 3:1-4, God promises to punish end-time America for turning away from Him by removing the nation’s strong, male leadership. “For, behold, the Lord, the Lord of hosts, doth take away from Jerusalem and from Judah the stay and the staff, the whole stay of bread, and the whole stay of water. The mighty man, and the man of war, the judge, and the prophet, and the prudent, and the ancient, The captain of fifty, and the honourable man, and the counsellor, and the cunning artificer, and the eloquent orator. And I will give children to be their princes, and babes shall rule over them.”

Yesterday, New York City women and college students joined forces with immigrants to make a Ugandan socialist the mayor of the largest city in the nation. This is a stunning fulfilment of Isaiah 3.

It also fulfills other Bible prophecies. Deuteronomy 28:43 says that if end-time America turns away from God, “The stranger that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low.” Mamdani is not a native-born American. He is a Ugandan stranger who was allowed to immigrate here. Yet rather than show gratitude for being allowed to settle in a prosperous, constitutional republic like America, he is actively attacking what few traditional and biblical virtues this nation has left.

Mamdani’s victory is part of an ominous trend.

God promised in 2 Kings 14:26-28 and in Amos 7:8 that he would temporarily save America from destruction by using an end-time type of King Jeroboam ii. He kept this promise by bringing President Trump back to power. Yet Trump only has majority support among those over age 45. Unless the nation turns things around by teaching young people about not just maga principles or conservatism, but about God and the Bible, the future belongs to those like Mamdani, those who believe the teachings of Karl Marx and Ali Khamenei are greater than those of Moses and Jesus.

Isaiah 3 describes a horrible time when “the people shall be oppressed, every one by another, and every one by his neighbour: the child shall behave himself proudly against the ancient, and the base against the honourable. When a man shall take hold of his brother of the house of his father, saying, Thou hast clothing, be thou our ruler, and let this ruin be under thy hand: In that day shall he swear, saying, I will not be an healer; for in my house is neither bread nor clothing: make me not a ruler of the people. For Jerusalem is ruined, and Judah is fallen: because their tongue and their doings are against the Lord, to provoke the eyes of his glory” (verses 5-8). Americans are the descendants of the ancient Israelites, and this is our near future.

The fact that this prophecy describes a time when no one even wants to rule in this ruined and destitute nation shows us that it will be fulfilled after Donald Trump is out of power. The fact that children behave themselves proudly against the ancients shows us that the nation is primarily ruined and made destitute by America’s youth, those who support socialists like Mamdani.

This is a hard message to hear, but the Trump administration is not actually leading a lasting conservative revival in America. It is implementing some commonsense, conservative principles that have forestalled destruction—but the destruction is inevitable if the American people still fail to repent of their sins.

We should all be encouraged by the fact that God saved America one year ago, but sobered by the fact that nearly half the people in the nation still want to fundamentally transform this nation and destroy it.