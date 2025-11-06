German Chancellor Ready to Deport Refugees

“The civil war in Syria is over. There are now no longer any grounds for asylum in Germany,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated on Monday. Those who don’t leave could be deported, he said, despite dissent from his foreign minister, who recently visited the war-torn nation. This would be the first time in 12 years Germany has opened deportation to Syria.

Merz’s stance is a stark reversal from August 2015, when then German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed a million Syrian refugees, creating the largest Syrian diaspora outside the Middle East.

Merz’s statement underscores two trends the Trumpet has been watching: 1) Germany building strong ties with Syria, and 2) anti-immigrant sentiment rising as Germans search for strong leadership.

Strengthening Syrian ties: The repatriation of hundreds of thousands of Syrians who lived in Germany for years would increase Germany’s sway over Syria. Germany has already made diplomatic inroads since Bashar Assad’s toppling, such as reopening its Damascus embassy on March 20. Repatriated Syrians will be crucial in rebuilding the war-torn nation, and Germany is the obvious choice to help them.

Anti-immigrant sentiment: Over 20,000 people were deported in 2024, a jump from 12,945 in 2022. Germany’s deportation rates are rising due to increased anti-immigrant sentiment. Much of this sentiment is fueled by the far right, particularly the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), which views multiculturalism as a serious threat to Germany. Islamist terrorist attacks have added more fuel to the fire.

With anti-immigration as one of its main platforms, the AfD has gained ground in recent state elections. Its rise is a symptom of Germany’s search for strong leaders.

Prophetic significance: Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote in August 2024: “Bible prophecy indicates that through Syria, Germany is about to get control of the Middle East ….” He based this statement on a prophecy in Psalm 83, which mentions an end-time alliance between Germany and Syria.

Germany’s shift to the far right also shows the nation’s desire for strong leadership as prophesied in your Bible. For more information, read A Strong German Leader Is Imminent.