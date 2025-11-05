Radical Democrat Victories Portend Political Warfare

Radical leftists still have a lot of power in America. That’s an important takeaway from yesterday’s local elections.

Zohran Mamdani has won not only a plurality but a majority of New York City voters, with 50.4 percent at the latest count.

Democrats also won gubernatorial elections in Virginia and New Jersey. This is not surprising, but winning by double digits over the Republican candidates is.

California voters passed Proposition 50, allowing Democrats to redraw voting districts ahead of the 2026 midterms, likely giving Democrats an extra five seats in the state legislature.

The corporate media is spinning these wins as a total rejection of Donald Trump’s second term in office and a sign that Republicans will likewise lose the 2026 congressional elections and the 2028 presidential elections. That’s wishful thinking, but these results do show that many Americans passionately believe in a radical vision of fundamentally transforming the nation.

Many conservatives are lost in their own wishful thinking. With Donald Trump in the White House, Republicans controlling the House and the Senate, the Supreme Court ruling against leftist manipulation of federal bureaucracy, the Obama political machine destroyed, positive economic indications, and Big Business backing off of wokeism, many presume the radicals’ grip on election interference, the fake news industry, higher education, entertainment and society is broken, or will be.

Yesterday’s election results puncture that complacency. Millions of Americans still support the most radical of the radical leftists.

In 2023, well before Donald Trump was reelected, Gerald Flurry wrote:

Right now, there is a great focus on whether Donald Trump will return to office. Prophecy shows that he will. The bigger issue is what will happen after Trump regains power. He will stop the blotting out of the name of Israel. But this nation is very far from God! … Amos “warned the people that the supreme moment of their success was but the prelude to their doom” (Soncino commentary). This is what we are looking at when Donald Trump resumes the presidency. It will actually be a prelude to America’s doom! President Trump’s return will “save America” briefly. But he will have to hear God’s message and realize that God saved America through him—and that he and this nation must repent, believe and obey. If the American people do not repent and turn back to God during Trump’s second term, then God will allow America to become “desolate” and “laid waste.”

The bigger issue is what will happen after Trump regains power. Despite President Trump’s victory, the imminence of civil war is a clear and present danger. To overcome the division and hatred, Americans need nothing less than God’s intervention. God promises to provide that help—if we repent of our sins. That’s the only real solution to America’s crises.