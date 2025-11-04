Anti-Semitism Infects MAGA

Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories are flooding pro-Trump podcasts across America. This is a new and disturbing development. For years, American anti-Semitism has been most common among college-educated leftists with the insane, neo-Marxist view that Israelis are evil, white colonizers oppressing the indigenous Palestinians. American conservatives, for the most part, have supported Israel for its connections to the Old and New Testaments of the Bible; for its belief in republicanism, freedom and democracy; for its cultural, technological, economic, intelligence and military assistance to the United States and the West; and for resisting its genocidal, brutal, terrorist enemies and their allies.

Yet now, as the Israelis are still experiencing the aftermath of the October 7 terrorist massacre and open war with Hamas, Hezbollah and even Iran, many conservatives are turning against the Jewish nation.

Many conservatives were shocked by how Vice President JD Vance handled a question at a recent Turning Point usa event. When a student wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat accused Israel of not being America’s “greatest ally” and committing “ethnic cleansing in Gaza,” Vance did not disagree with him and defend Israel. Rather, he reiterated that President Donald Trump pursues an “America First” agenda and emphasized that the president used leverage to force Israel to agree to peace terms that were contrary to its interests. Vance’s response can easily be construed as tacit agreement with some of the worst accusations against Israel.

One of President Trump’s top supporters, Steve Bannon, has been even more vocal against Israel, especially Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a tense argument over Israel with Laura Loomer, Bannon said, “We need regime change in Jerusalem, and we need it tonight. Everything that comes out of Netanyahu’s government is a stone-cold lie.” This is not the first time Bannon has accused Netanyahu of lying in an attempt to drag the U.S. into a conflict with Iran.

Even Barack Obama, the most anti-Israel president in U.S. history, hid his contempt for Israel better than conservatives like Bannon. This sobering reality shows us that the anti-Semitism growing in the Republican Party may be worse than leftist anti-Semitism.

Tucker Carlson has also come out swinging against Israel. He has been characterized as the kingpin of right-wing anti-Semitism in America by conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, who thinks much differently about Israel (and whom I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing on the Trumpet Daily). Last week, Carlson posted an interview with Nick Fuentes, a leader among anti-Semitic right-wing “groypers.” In the past, Fuentes has denied the Holocaust and praised Adolf Hitler. Conversing with Fuentes, Carlson especially lambasted Christian Zionists, who, among other things, believe that God’s covenant with Abraham gives the Jews a divine right to the land of Israel.

“‘Christian Zionists—like, what is that?” Carlson said. “I dislike them more than anybody, you know, because it’s Christian heresy, and I’m offended by that as a Christian. If you wake up in the morning and decide that your Christian faith means you have to support whatever the Israeli government does, that’s not Christianity: That’s something else.”

Such comments about Christian Zionism really strike at the heart of the conservative anti-Israel movement. Leftists like Obama may hate Jews because they view them as evil, white colonizers oppressing Palestinian people of color, but conservatives like Carlson hate Jews because they believe God has given the Holy Land to the Christian church.

As the Trumpet noted in “MAGA: Split Over Israel,” most traditional Christian denominations believe that God’s promise to give Abraham’s descendants all the land from the river of Egypt to the great river Euphrates (Genesis 15:18) applies to the Christian church, not the physical nation of Israel. Therefore, most traditional Christian denominations side with Palestinian Christians against Israel. Yet as the late Herbert W. Armstrong explained in his book The United States and Britain in Prophecy, the Promised Land was part of the birthright promises made to physical Israel, not part of the Messianic promises made to the Church Christ established. Therefore, physical Israel is still important to God’s ultimate plan for mankind, Carlson’s accusation of heresy notwithstanding.

In fact, when you understand another truth explained in The United States and Britain in Prophecy, namely that the U.S. and Britain descended from the lost Israelite tribes of Manasseh and Ephraim, you understand that America has a special mission to protect its brothers in the Promised Land. In The Proof of the Bible, Mr. Armstrong further made the point that when God liberated the Holy Land from the Ottoman Empire on Dec. 9, 1917, He placed it in the hands of Great Britain because these modern descendants of the ancient Israelite tribe of Ephraim were the primary holders of that promised birthright. Great Britain enabled the Jews to return to the Holy Land after 18 centuries of exile, but that did not change the fact that the defense of the Promised Land is primarily the responsibility of the two birthright tribes: Manasseh and Ephraim.

1 Chronicles 5:2 says, “Though Judah became strong among his brothers and a prince was from him, yet the birthright belonged to Joseph” (Revised Standard Version). Those saying that America should abandon Judah to the Arabs do not understand this verse like they should. The royal line of King David and Jesus Christ came from Judah, but the Jews do not have the strength to defend the Promised Land on their own because they do not have Joseph’s birthright. Only the U.S. and Britain have the raw national power to keep the land God promised to Abraham safe from Islamic extremists.

The fact that religious and political infighting between the U.S. and Israel is jeopardizing the safety and security of the Promised Land is a tragedy, yet it was prophesied in the Bible. Amos 7 is an end-time prophecy about a time when God sends a prophet to warn the leader of end-time Israel to repent, yet a prominent religious leader tells the prophet, “O thou seer, go, flee thee away into the land of Judah, and there eat bread, and prophesy there” (verse 12). Since this prophecy clearly distinguishes between Israel and Judah, it is about a time when religious people in America tell God’s prophet to leave the country and go to Judah. The implication is that there is serious division between Israel and Judah, and that the Israelites look down on the Jews as inferior.

You could easily imagine someone like Tucker Carlson telling a Christian Zionist to “flee thee away into the land of Judah” as a way of dismissing them. Of course, this verse is not talking about Carlson specifically, but the rise of anti-Semitic attitudes in the maga movement points toward a time when America is no longer an ally of the Jews. In fact, it points toward a time when faithful Christians are exiled to Judah.

President Trump considers himself the peace president, but violence will continue worldwide until people listen to God’s message. To begin to understand this message, read Chapter 5, “Mystery of Israel,” from Mystery of the Ages by Herbert W. Armstrong.