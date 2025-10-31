In an unprecedented humiliation, Prince Andrew has been thoroughly booted out of the royal family, King Charles announced yesterday. He had already given up his dukedom, honors and knighthoods. Now he will become a commoner: Mr. Mountbatten Windsor.

He will leave his home, the Royal Lodge in Windsor, and move into a smaller property on the King’s estate in Norfolk.

His ex-wife, who also currently lives in the lodge, will have to make her own living arrangements.

“The word unprecedented is overused in royal reporting,” wrote the Telegraph. “This, finally, is the definition.” The article noted that “he will now be remembered as the most disgraced royal of his generation, and several before that.”

In her posthumous biography Nobody’s Girl, Virginia Giuffre made graphic accusations against the prince’s conduct in the company of Jeffrey Epstein. He denies these accusations, and they remain unproven.

However, Andrew was caught lying about his contact with Epstein. He previously said he had cut all ties with the disgraced financier in 2010. However, a February 2011 e-mail from him was published in the British press, in which he told Epstein that “we are in this together and will have to rise above” it.

Once caught in the lie, all his other statements were brought into question, prompting the King to act.

After Queen Elizabeth ii died, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote:

Britain has lost its faith in God and king and abandoned its moral foundation! The Church of England has surrendered its moral authority, loosening its standards on every issue: women in the clergy, premarital sex, homosexuality. The monarchy, rather than working to prevent the moral slide and uphold godly standards, has watched it happen and even encouraged it! The royal family, including the new king, has been caught up in terrible moral scandals. British society has suffered immeasurably as a result.

Mountbatten Windsor’s is the worst of many scandals. The King himself is a divorcee, married to a divorcee. The throne should be pointing people to God; instead, it is encouraging immorality and family breakdown. Read more about what God is doing about this in Mr. Flurry’s article “The Queen’s Funeral Shows the Power of the Throne.”