Genocide in Sudan as Paramilitary Overruns Darfur City

Thousands are likely being slaughtered right now in Sudan as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (rsf) captured the city of El Fasher after an 18-month siege. A quarter of a million civilians are trapped in the city and starving.

Since the city fell on Sunday, satellite imagery shows dead bodies piling up, Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab reported. The images also show “reddish ground discoloration”—either disturbed soil or blood.

Video on social media shows mass executions.

“El Fasher appears to be in a systematic and intentional process of ethnic cleansing of … indigenous non-Arab communities through forced displacement and summary execution,” wrote the lab.

The rsf is the successor of the notorious Janjaweed militia that committed genocide in the same region 20 years ago. In the last two years, 150,000 people have died in the fighting.

We’re about to get a distressing look at what a real genocide looks like.

The RSF is not avoiding civilian targets; instead it is actively choosing them.

They dropped no leaflets warning when and where they would attack.

They have set up no aid stations and are deliberately driving civilians away from what international support is available.

As this crisis unfolds, the people who protested Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza are silent. European leaders often pontificate on this fake genocide. Meanwhile, they are complicit in this real genocide in Sudan. The EU is accused of helping to fund and train the rsf so the rsf would stop migrants coming north. These same leaders accuse Donald Trump of immoral border policies because he wants to build a wall.

The rsf is comprised of the descendants of Arab colonizers, fighting against indigenous Africans. Where are all the anti-colonial students and teachers?

In truth, we probably won’t get a good look at the genocide at all; it will be little reported. As the saying goes, “No Jews, no news.” Plus, Sudan is a far more dangerous and inhospitable place for journalists.

This story exposes much of our Western hypocrisy. To understand more of the geopolitical implications, read “Sudan: Another Front in the Battle for the Red Sea.”