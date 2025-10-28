British Military Considers Sharing Nuclear Weapons With Germany

Britain should consider sharing nuclear weapons with Germany, top defense leaders told the Telegraph in an article published this weekend.

Britain has already agreed to work with France on its nuclear program, and France is in talks with Germany over sharing nuclear weapons. Some hope that Britain will also have that discussion with Germany.

“I welcome it,” said former nato Secretary General Lord Robertson. “It’s right and proper and should have happened a long time ago.” “If Russia continues to deploy nuclear rhetoric, it’s going to force some decisions to be made inside Europe as a whole,” he said, while mentioning “growing concerns” over how long America will continue to defend Europe.

Field Marshal Lord Houghton has similar concerns, warning that if America cuts support for Europe, "The infilling of a European option, other than that of France's, has to be something that is on our minds."

But Lord Houghton has some reservations. “[I]s this a good thing or is it madness?” he wonders. “My personal jury is out on it.”

Sharing weapons capable of ending the world with another country certainly looks a lot like madness. Yet Britain is already treading this path. America loaned Germany nuclear bombs, and stealth fighters to carry them, long ago. To read more about Britian’s trust in Germany and where it is leading, read “Aiding the Enemy.”