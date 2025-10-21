Poland OKs Attacks on Germany

In a dramatic act of defiance against Germany, a Polish court refused Germany’s request to hand over a Ukrainian diving instructor accused of sabotaging Germany’s Nord Stream pipelines.

German authorities allege that Volodymyr Zhuravlov helped plant the explosives that damaged the pipelines in September 2022, and he was arrested in Poland under a European Arrest Warrant.

The judge argued that Ukraine was at war with Russia, therefore the attack was not criminal but rather military action. He further stated, “The German nation was, from our point of view, hostile toward Ukraine as it was cofinancing the enemy—Russia.” This defines German-Russian infrastructure in international waters as a legitimate military target.

Poland’s usually pro-German prime minister, Donald Tusk, supported the ruling, saying the problem was not “that Nord Stream 2 was blown up, but the fact that it was built. The only people who should be ashamed and should stay silent on Nord Stream 2 are the people who made the decision to build it.”

The Nord Stream pipelines are clear evidence that Germany has gone behind the backs of its European allies and struck a deal that simultaneously weakens them and strengthens Germany and Europe’s supposed enemy, Russia. Poles referred to the Nord Stream 2 as the “Molotov-Ribbentrop 2” pipeline, referring to Hitler’s pact with Stalin before World War ii.

Sumantra Maitra, senior writer at American Conservative, says that if you apply the Polish court’s logic, you could justify all kinds of attacks on Germany. He has a suggestion for how Germany should respond. His title: “Germany Must Rearm.”

[T]he logic of power and empire dictates that you cannot be a vegetarian predator. … Germany, the economic and manufacturing powerhouse of Europe, is surrounded by small protectorates with blood-animosity over distant past historic sins who simultaneously are egging on Germany to rearm, spend and protect them, while harboring fugitives who destroy sovereign German wealth. This is clearly unsustainable. Germany must rearm.

Germany has great economic and political clout. It has transformed its neighbors into virtual “protectorates.” But without military power, that can only go so far.

Germany is already rearming at a dramatic pace. Events like this will only accelerate this. “Germany’s great industrial power is being rapidly transformed for military purposes,” wrote Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry. “Germany is already Europe’s largest military spender, but it is only at the beginning of a frightening military transformation.” Read more in his article “Germany Is Arming for World War III.”