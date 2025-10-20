The Houthi military’s chief of staff has died after sustaining wounds from an Israeli strike in August, the Houthis announced Thursday. The Israeli military said Mohammed Abdul Karim al-Ghamari was “responsible for hundreds of missiles and [drone] attacks launched toward Israeli civilians and the State of Israel.” Israel has achieved considerable success in its war against Iran’s proxies. But because of Bible prophecy, the Trumpet expects Iran to continue to increase its power and influence despite these setbacks.