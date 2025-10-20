Prince Andrew Disgraced, Again

Prince Andrew officially renounced the use of all his royal titles last Friday, as a new memoir made more scandalous accusations about his links with the late serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous book, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, expands on accusations she made against Prince Andrew over a decade ago, adding graphic descriptions of her alleged sexual encounters with him when she was 17 and he was 41.

At the same time, leaked e-mails showed that the prince stayed in touch with Epstein for longer than he previously claimed.

In 2011, three years after Epstein had pled guilty to soliciting prostitution and procuring a child for prostitution, Prince Andrew e-mailed him to say, “We’re in this together.”

He is also accused of passing on Giuffre’s Social Security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard, asking him to look into her—allegedly to find damaging information to discredit her. If this is true, the prince could face criminal investigations in both the U.S. and the UK.

In a separate story, it was revealed that Prince Andrew held several meetings with a top Chinese official at the heart of a spying scandal.

“What was at first a difficult sideshow for the monarchy had escalated into a poisonous crisis that threatened to undermine it,” wrote the Telegraph.

Andrew wrote in a statement that “continued accusations about me distract from the work of his majesty and the royal family,” so he will “no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me.” He also said, “I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Andrew will no longer be known as “the duke of York,” though he retains his title “prince.” He will also continue to live in the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The last time anyone was officially stripped of a dukedom was when some descendants of British royals fought for the Germans in World War i .

King Charles reportedly has wanted his brother to make this move for some time. Some say he finally acted because he feared that the Nobody’s Girl allegations would overshadow his visit to the Vatican. Officially stripping Prince Andrew of the dukedom would have taken an act of Parliament. The Daily Mail reports that King Charles threatened to pursue this if his brother did not lay his titles aside voluntarily.

These scandals are just one of many signs of the declining morals in Britain’s royal family. Even the fact that the King prioritizes a trip to the Vatican so highly is scandalous. Gerald Flurry wrote:

Britain has lost its faith in God and king and abandoned its moral foundation! The Church of England has surrendered its moral authority, loosening its standards on every issue: women in the clergy, premarital sex, homosexuality. The monarchy, rather than working to prevent the moral slide and uphold godly standards, has watched it happen and even encouraged it! The royal family, including the new king, has been caught up in terrible moral scandals. British society has suffered immeasurably as a result.

Mr. Flurry’s article shows the dangers these scandals pose to the world and what God is doing already to fix it.