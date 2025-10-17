No Jews Allowed at Major Soccer Match

Fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv will be banned from watching their team play Aston Villa in Birmingham next month, local police announced today. Police said it was because they couldn’t police the expected protests. Local politicians openly celebrated that their mobs had successfully excluded Jews from a major sporting event.

Local Member of Parliament Ayoub Khan said that banning Maccabi Tel Aviv would “send a strong signal to a nation that is responsible for a genocide.”

Zarah Sultana, M.P. for neighboring Coventry, posted that, next, football bodies “must ban all Israeli teams. We cannot have normalization with genocide and apartheid.”

Another M.P., Iqbal Mohammed, thanked the police for refusing to let “Israeli hooligans and terrorists run riot in our country.”

Israel is obviously not genocidal, an apartheid regime, nor a terrorist state. None of these M.P.s have spoken out against China for imprisoning a couple million Muslims in concentration camps and using them as slave labor.

One local Muslim preacher told Birmingham’s Muslims: “When the Tel Aviv fans come to Birmingham in a few weeks, we will not show them mercy in Birmingham.” After video clips from his message gained traction online, Birmingham police responded.

In the summer of 1938, on a tour of Germany, the name Aston Villa became famous around the world as the only visiting team who refused an official request to perform the Nazi salute prior to kickoff,” wrote the Aston Villa Jewish supporters club. “Today, the same club have been forced by the local authorities to salute modern-day Nazism. We lay no blame on Villa—it would absolutely not be safe to allow thousands of Jews to walk around Aston and its surroundings. Why that may be so should trouble the entire country.”

Britain has imported thousands of anti-Semites through mass Muslim migration. They’re in the government, and even the police are intimidated by their threats of violence.

In this case, they may have gone too far. Prime Minister Keir Starmer posted, “This is the wrong decision. We will not tolerate anti-Semitism on our streets. The role of the police is to ensure all football fans can enjoy the game, without fear of violence or intimidation.” The police will be under a lot of pressure to allow the Jews to attend.

Amsterdam demonstrated the same problem last year when mobs hunted down Maccabi Tel Aviv fans. These are sobering reminders that we are repeating the history that led to World War ii. This rising Jew-hatred is a powerful indicator that we are living in dangerous times.