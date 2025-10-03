Yom Kippur Terror in Manchester Synagogue

A terrorist named Jihad al-Shamie drove into a crowd of Jews outside a synagogue in Manchester during Yom Kippur yesterday. Wearing a fake suicide vest, he exited the car and stabbed as many people as he could. Synagogue security and other Jews blocked him from entering the building before police shot him dead.

Two Jews died and three are in serious condition. Tragically, one of the dead appears to have been shot by police while he tried to stop the shooter.

British synagogues have been fortresses for years, surrounded by barbed wire, with windows barred and entrances and exits carefully monitored. Elsewhere, Jews have to conceal their identity. Orthodox Jews are attacked or intimidated. Jews at universities cannot make their meetings public out of fear of attacks.

The danger has become even more blatant after October 7.

Pro-Hamas demonstrations regularly shut down London’s streets. Demonstrators wave the flags of Hezbollah and Hamas, both officially terrorist organizations in the UK.

“Globalize the intifada” and “From the river to the sea” are common refrains, both calls to murder Jews.

Yet police do nothing, instead arresting those who insult or criticize those groups. Near one protest, police threatened to arrest a man for being “openly Jewish.”

Britain’s Labour government has amplified the lies being spread at these events: that Israel is genocidal, that it is deliberately causing a famine in Gaza, that Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal.

Meanwhile the bbc , the state-owned broadcaster, reported: “We don’t know the motive for the attack, we don’t know if this was religiously motivated or a right-wing neo-Nazi attack, and we don’t yet have full details of the alleged attacker’s identity.” The attacker’s name is literally Jihad, yet the bbc wants us to believe he could be a white supremacist.

Melanie Phillips wrote:

Now, for the past two years it’s been open season on Jews in Britain. An already very dangerous and unpleasant atmosphere has been whipped up into rampant Jew hatred and an absolutely toxic atmosphere. … This hysteria … has infected so many people who are apparently quite normal, decent people. This hysteria about Israel based on absolute lies and incitement isn’t normal. It’s a sick pathology to which Starmer and his Labour government have been totally silent. … The Syrian-heritage anti-Semite who attacked the Manchester synagogue is the person who’s responsible for the carnage he wrought there. But Britain’s political and cultural leaders have this blood on their hands too.

Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is a reminder of the very real spirit world. It pictures the time when Satan the devil will be restrained and unable to influence mankind—a truth Sam Livingston discussed on yesterday’s Trumpet Daily.

“The global rise of anti-Semitism is a sign of a very real spirit world,” we wrote in the weeks after the October 7 attack. “It’s a sign that evil spirits are real and they affect your life.” The Apostle Paul wrote that unto the Jews “were committed the oracles of God,” or God’s “divine utterances” (Romans 3:2). The Son of God was born of a Jewish mother. Satan hates this connection the Jews have with God and His plan. Rising anti-Semitism shows Satan’s rising anger and influence in the world. It is a warning for everyone. Our article “The One Minority Society Loves to Hate” has more.