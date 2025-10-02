India and Russia are conducting joint military exercises in Rajasthan this month. Beginning yesterday, 250 Russian personnel are joining the two-week “Indra 2025” drill, simulating desert war zones. The Russian Embassy in India stated, “The joint exercises confirm the nature of the special, privileged strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.” This comes weeks after India joined Russia’s “Zapad” exercises by sending 65 personnel. Tightened ties between India and Russia are a trend prophesied in the Bible.