China Expands Missile Bases Near Taiwan

China has expanded its missile bases on its coast near Taiwan, according to recent satellite imagery. Brigade 611, a base 440 miles from Taiwan, has doubled in size, now complete with dozens of missile launchpads. Another base, Brigade 616, is being equipped with the Dongfeng-17, a missile capable of carrying conventional or nuclear warheads at least five times the speed of sound. Based on Bible prophecy, the Trumpet has warned that Taiwan is destined to become part of China. These missile bases will likely be used to make that a reality.