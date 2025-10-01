Hamas to Reject President Trump’s Peace Deal?

Hamas seems inclined to reject President Trump’s peace deal, Reuters reported yesterday. Its anonymous Hamas source said the peace plan is “completely biased to Israel” and imposes “impossible conditions.” If Hamas does reject the deal, President Trump has promised Israel his full support in finishing Hamas. However, parts of the deal, such as the creation of a multinational peacekeeping force in Gaza, could still proceed. For more on the deal and its flaws, listen to yesterday’s Trumpet Daily show.