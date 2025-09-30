Super Bowl Halftime Show to Defy America’s ‘Religious Resurgence’

While the Trump movement becomes more religious, the media seems determined to rub people’s noses in perverse weirdness. A Puerto Rican “musician” called Bad Bunny will perform the show. His real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio. He protests President Trump’s migration policies, and has performed in a dress, in full “drag” and alongside dancers dressed as demons. This is what will be broadcast to America on what is typically the most-watched annual television event in the U.S. “They display their sin like the people of Sodom and don’t even try to hide it,” says God in Isaiah 3:9 (New Living Translation). “They are doomed! They have brought destruction upon themselves.”