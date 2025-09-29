UN Resumes Sanctions on Iran

The UN resumed sanctions on Iran on Saturday in response to its advancements in nuclear technology. These sanctions include an arms embargo, restrictions on uranium enrichment, and a ban on activities involving ballistic missiles. Iran said this decision would be met with a “harsh response.” The United Nations has been notoriously soft on Iran in recent decades. Considering that Iran has continued to pursue its nuclear ambitions even after direct military attacks on its nuclear sites by Israel and the U.S. this past summer, we can be certain that this measure won’t deter a nuclear Iran.