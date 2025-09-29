Protestant Church Lists ‘Harmful’ Bible Scriptures

In a video posted Thursday, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (elca) concluded “a Lutheran reading [of the Bible] frees us from taking all the scriptures only literally.” The elca, one of the largest Christian denominations in the nation, thus rejects Paul’s teaching that all Scripture is inspired (2 Timothy 3:16) and Jesus Christ’s command to live “by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God” (Matthew 4:4). To navigate such religious confusion, read Can You Prove Which Church Is God’s?