The Houthis are working with the Islamic State and al Qaeda, recent reports from the Crisis Observatory of the Platform Tracking Organized Crime Yemen Center show. Though the Houthis are ideologically at odds with these groups, it is putting those differences aside to pursue collective goals. Notably, a September 22 report shows that the Houthis are bringing captured Islamic State and al Qaeda terrorists into their own ranks. The Houthis are a proxy of Iran, the nation prophesied to lead radical Islam and create a powerful axis of Middle Eastern and African nations. A union with the Islamic State and al Qaeda could forward Iran’s aims, especially its goal of gaining further control of African nations.