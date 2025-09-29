China Tests Two XXL Underwater Drones in the South China Sea

China is testing two xxl underwater drones in the South China Sea off the coast of Haian. Each drone is over 40 meters long, the size of many regular submarines. China has been militarizing this area for over a decade. If it succeeds in dominating the South China Sea, it can control one third of global sea trade. Bible prophecy warns of an economic siege by Asian and European nations that will cripple the United States. Gerald Flurry wrote, “If Europe finds a way to take advantage of key resources and strategic holdings of China, Russia and Japan—even for a short period—then it would have more than enough power to besiege the Anglo-Saxon nations. This is why China’s moves to militarize the South China Sea should be so concerning.” To learn more about this economic siege, read “China Is Steering the World Toward War.”