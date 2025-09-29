Observers worldwide were closely watching Moldova’s parliamentary elections yesterday. Eastern Europe was once thought of as a backwater; now it is a battleground between Russia and the West. Sunday’s vote was a crucial fork in the road for Moldova. Moldova chose Europe.

Voters elected the pro-EU Party of Action and Solidarity ( pas ) with 50.3 percent of the vote, compared to the pro-Russia Patriotic Electoral Bloc, which won 24.2 percent.

) with 50.3 percent of the vote, compared to the pro-Russia Patriotic Electoral Bloc, which won 24.2 percent. The rest of the votes went to smaller parties that are neither as pro-EU or as pro-Russia as these two main groups.

Once votes for parties who failed to meet the minimum threshold to enter Parliament are considered, the pas received 55 out of 101 seats.

Electoral interference: Before the vote, both sides accused the other of trying to steal the election.

Russia was blamed for spreading fake news, buying votes, and calling in fake bomb threats in foreign polling stations.

Meanwhile EU nations worked hard to allow Moldovans living in the west (and thus overwhelmingly pro-EU) to vote, with over 300 polling stations opened abroad.

Two pro-Russia parties were barred from standing over accusations of campaign finance violations.

Has the EU won? Not really. Russia controls the Moldovan breakaway region of Transnistria, which voted in 2006 to join Russia. This gives it a lot of leverage.

In 2008, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote:

I believe that Germany’s leaders may have already agreed to a deal with Russia, a modern Hitler-Stalin pact where Germany and Russia divide countries and assets between themselves. This agreement would allow each to turn its sights on other targets. Any such deal that may have been struck between Germany and Russia is a precursor to war!

The fact that Moldova hasn’t been integrating into the EU while so much of the Balkans has could mean Germany has already agreed to let Russia have Moldova. That’s speculation, and the details of such a deal could be open to renegotiation since Russia has had a far harder time conquering Ukraine than expected.

Russia already planned a violent takeover of Moldova. If Germany agreed to let Russia take it, watch for Vladimir Putin to continue to try to expand his new Soviet empire. For more, read our article “Moldova—Russia’s Next Conquest?”