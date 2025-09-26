Trump saved TikTok, arranging yesterday for a consortium of American investors to buy 80 percent of the Chinese-owned and Chinese Communist Party-controlled social media platform. A 2024 law banned TikTok, starting this past January 17, and President Trump extended the deadline to December to finalize a deal, which would license the TikTok algorithm and data security for U.S. users to U.S. firms like Oracle. But the detrimental effect of TikTok content on its users will continue.