America could sell Turkey F-35 fighter jets, President Trump indicated yesterday as he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. “He needs certain things, and we need certain things, and we’re going to come to a conclusion,” Trump said. During the same discussion, he encouraged Erdoğan to stop buying oil from Russia. In the newest issue of the Trumpet, Mr. Flurry asks, “Is Turkey a good ally for America? Bible prophecy says Turkey is going to betray America.” Turkey already hosts U.S. nuclear bombs on its soil: Now it could get stealth jets capable of carrying them.